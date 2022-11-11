Generali’s critical illness products rated 5 Stars by 10Life, featuring unlimited claims for cancer, stroke and heart attackGLines.jpg

Generali is one of the largest global insurance and asset management providers. Established in 1831, it is present in 50 countries in the world, with a total premium income of more than €75.8 billion in 2021. With nearly 75,000 employees serving 67 million customers, the Group has a leading position in Europe and a growing presence in Asia and Latin America. Generali’s ambition is to be the life-time partner to its customers, offering innovative and personalized solutions thanks to an unmatched distribution network.

“Generali” refers to “Generali Life (Hong Kong) Limited” unless stated otherwise.

LionGuardian Beyond and LionGuardian PlusOne are underwritten by Generali Life (Hong Kong) Limited.

Terms and conditions apply.

The press release does not contain the full provisions of the products and the full terms can be found in the Policy Provisions. For details of coverage, limitations, product risks, terms and conditions, please refer to the insurance policy documents, e.g. illustration, Policy Provision, product brochure and other supplementary materials (if applicable).

