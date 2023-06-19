Generally fair, hot weather to prevail nationwide on Tuesday

MANILA, Philippines — Generally fair weather with hot temperatures will prevail throughout the country on Tuesday amid a monsoon break, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

A monsoon break occurs when the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, is not able to reach the country.

“It will still continue to be clear weather in Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao,” Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said in Filipino. “We can also expect it to be sunny tomorrow. So high temperatures will be recorded.”

Isolated rain showers, however, may still occur in the afternoon and evening due to localized thunderstorms.

No low pressure area or storms, meanwhile, are currently being monitored within and outside the Philippine area of responsibility.

Pagasa said the temperature range in key cities/areas across the country for Tuesday will be:

Metro Manila: 25°C to 33°C

Baguio City: 17°C to 25°C

Laoag City: 25°C to 32°C

Tuguegarao: 25°C to 36°C

Legazpi City: 25°C to 33°C

Puerto Princesa City: 25°C to 32°C

Tagaytay: 22°C to 31°C

Kalayaan Islands: 26°C to 32°C

Iloilo City: 26°C to 33°C

Cebu: 26°C to 32°C

Tacloban City: 25°C to 32°C

Cagayan De Oro City: 25°C to 32°C

Zamboanga City: 25°C to 33°C

Davao City: 25°C to 32°C

