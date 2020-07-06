Generally fair weather expected in next 24 hrs — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines – Generally fair weather will be experienced for the most part of the Philippines in the next 24 hours, as no low-pressure area (LPA) has been observed within the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

In its 24-hour public weather forecast Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the low chance of rain is due to the hot air brought by winds coming from the Pacific Ocean or easterlies.

“Gayundin naman wala tayong binabantayang anumang sama ng panahon o low pressure area na posibleng maging bagyo na maaaring pumasok o mabuo sa’ting area of responsibility sa susunod na tatlo hanggang limang araw,” Pagasa weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said.

(As of now, no low-pressure area nor storms within the country’s area of responsibility can be observed and will continue to do so in the next three to five days.)

Isolated rain showers especially during the evening will still be affecting some areas due to localized thunderstorms.

Likewise, temperatures in Metro Manila will range from 25 to 34 degrees Celsius while 17 to 25 degrees Celsius will be experienced in Baguio City.

In Cebu City, temperatures may play between 25 to 31 degrees Celsius, and 24 to 33 degrees Celsius in Davao City. (Jim Mendoza, Trainee)

