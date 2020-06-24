MANILA, Philippines — Expect generally fair weather in the next 24 hours throughout the country, the weather state bureau said Wednesday.

In its 24-hour public weather forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to the Easterlies which may cause possible flash floods or landslides.

“Bagamat isolated lamang, may panganib po ‘yan ‘yung mga lightning strikes at mga biglaan buhos ng malakas na ulan. But generally, fair weather ang mararanasang panahon ngayon gabi,” Pagasa weather specialist Joey Figuracion said.

(Although isolated, lightning strikes and sudden spills of heavy rain may bring risk. But generally, we can expect fair weather for the rest of the evening.)

“Bukas, asahan na ganun pa rin ang mamamayaning panahon sa buong bansa,” he added.

(Tomorrow, expect the same weather throughout the country.)

Temperature in Metro Manila for Thursday will range between 26 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the daytime temperature in Baguio City for Thursday may reach up to 26 °C; 31 °C in Tagaytay City; 36 °C in Tuguegarao City; 33 °C in Laoag City; and 34 °C in Olongapo City.

