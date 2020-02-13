Generally fair weather on Valentine’s Day – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, as well as the Visayas will have generally fair weather this Valentine’s Day, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In its 4 a.m. update, Pagasa weather specialist Loreidin dela Cruz said Luzon and Visayas will have fair weather but the northeast monsoon or “amihan” may bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Meanwhile, the easterlies, or warm winds from the east, will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to the Caraga and Davao regions in Mindanao.

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Pagasa said the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong northeast to east winds and moderate to rough (1.2 to 2.8 meters) coastal waters.

In Northern and Central Luzon, light to moderate east to southeast winds and slight to moderate (0.6 to 2.1 meters) coastal waters are expected.

The rest of the country, the state weather bureau said, will have light to moderate northeast to east winds and slight to moderate (0.6 to 2.1 meters) coastal waters.

