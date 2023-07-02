Generally fair weather to prevail over PH on Monday due to high-pressure area, easterlies

MANILA, Philippines — The country is expected to experience generally fair and warm weather on Monday, due to the ridge of a high-pressure area (HPA) and the easterlies with chances of rain showers due to localized thunderstorms, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa)
Pagasa likewise said that the southwest monsoon or “habagat” has weakened and remains within the West Philippine Sea or far from the country’s landmass.
“Ngayong araw ay may inaasahan pa rin tayong mga isolated na pag ulan dulot ng thunderstorms,” weather specialist Aldczar D. Aurelio said in an afternoon forecast.
(Today, we still expect isolated rains caused by thunderstorms.)
“Patuloy pa rin ang epekto ng ridge of HPA at easterlies sa ating bansa kaya bukas ay inaasahan na magiging maganda o maaliwalas ang panahon maliban sa localized thunderstorms,” he added.
(The effect of the ridge of HPA and easterlies will prevail in our country, so tomorrow, good or clear weather is expected, except for localized thunderstorms.)
Meanwhile, the forecast temperature range in key cities or areas for Monday is as follows:
- Metro Manila: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Baguio City: 17 to 24 degrees Celsius
- Laoag City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Tuguegarao: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius
- Legazpi City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Tagaytay: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Iloilo City: 27 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Cebu: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Tacloban City: 27 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Cagayan De Oro City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Zamboanga City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Davao City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
