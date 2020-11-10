Generation T, Tatler’s platform for leaders of tomorrow, and Credit Suisse have revealed the 20 awardees of the Social Impact Awards, a recognition of impact, sustainability and innovationSocial Impact logo.jpg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 November 2020 – Generation T, a subsidiary of luxury media group Tatler and a platform for leaders of tomorrow, in partnership with Credit Suisse, announced the winners of the Gen.T x Credit Suisse Social Impact Awards 2019/2020 at a virtual conference, Gen.T Stream.

Awardees were selected from the Gen.T List for their constructive disruption and significant contributions to society in Asia. The Gen.T List, now on its fifth year, is an annual compendium of the 400 most promising young entrepreneurs who have had significant achievement in the last 18 months.

The selection criteria for the Social Impact Awards, now on its second year, are the extent of their social impact, sustainability and innovation. The judging panel, comprised of executives from Generation T and Credit Suisse, meticulously evaluated honourees in each of these three criteria.

Social impact–be it in financial inclusion, higher education, conservation finance or in the area of social enterprises.

Sustainability–making use of new sources of energy or clean technologies, developing solutions to reduce waste, or combating climate change and environmental degradation.

Innovation–disrupting traditional industries with ground-breaking solutions or marrying technology with social impact.

The winners of the Gen.T x Credit Suisse Social Impact Awards are:

Lucy Liu (China)

Co-founder

Airwallex

Long Tianwei (China)

Founder

Manle Technology

Franco Lin (China)

Founder & CEO

Honeycomb

Lawrence Chu (Hong Kong)

Co-founder & Managing Partner

Oriente

Saxon Chen (Taiwan)

Founder; Vice Manager

H.Spectrum; H2U

Vinesh Sinha (Malaysia)

Founder & CEO

Fathopes Energy

Pu Yiliu (China)

Vice President

Lyncmed

Jason Zhu (China)

Co-founder

Sensomics

Muhammad Iman Usman (Indonesia)

Co-founder

Ruangguru

Manu Ignatius (Singapore)

CEO

Subnero

Iru Wang (Taiwan)

Co-founder & COO

MoBagel

Max Ma (Taiwan)

Founder

Give 543

Elisa Chiu (Taiwan)

Founder

Anchor Taiwan and Anchor Venture Partners

Fred Ngan (Hong Kong)

Co-founder & Co-CEO

Bowtie Limited

Alvin Kwock (Hong Kong)

Co-founder & CEO

OneDegree

Liu Yan (China)

Founder

Zicheng Healthcare

Jason Tu (Hong Kong/China)

Founder & CEO

MioTech

Daniel Huang (China)

Founder & CEO

MegaRobo

Arthur Lam (Hong Kong)

Co-founder & CEO

Negawatt Utility

Elaine Sun (China)

Founder

UP Clinic

Awardees are entitled to access Credit Suisse’s flagship platforms and networking events, such as the Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference, the Credit Suisse Private Innovation Circle, and relevant Young Investors Organization (YIO) activities; PR and marketing support through Generation T and Tatler’s platforms; and special privileges such as private roundtables with world-class speakers and experts.

The Social Impact Awards were held during Gen.T Stream, a virtual conference open to Gen.T and Credit Suisse’s VIPs and partners. The event was themed: “Creating Social Impact in a Post-Covid World” and featured Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales; data scientist and social researcher Christopher Wiley; and Head of Impact Advisory for Credit Suisse Dr. James Gifford, who talked about the role that technology, data and impact investing can play in creating a more equitable world.

“There has never been a time when we’ve been in greater need of disruptive people, ideas and businesses–to innovate, to create jobs and, most importantly, to give hope,” says Tamara Lamunière, Head of Generation T Asia.

“Honouring these young leaders who bring positive changes to our society is now more important than before,” says Francois Monnet, Head of Private Banking for North Asia and Chief Executive Hong Kong Branch, Credit Suisse. “Their endless dedication to drive constructive disruption to different sectors is remarkable, and we are delighted to play a part in recognising their accomplishments. At Credit Suisse, we believe in having and entrepreneurial mindset coupled with a culture of collaboration, and we hope that this platform we have created for like-minded individuals to come together to network and share ideas will continue to bring impactful change to society.”

