Genes Drops New Single ‘Better’

Townsville-via-Melbourne artist Genes has released her third single of the year today (Thursday, 16th July), titled ‘Better’.
‘Better’ marks the third single we’ve heard from Genes thus far, following the release of ‘Give It Away’ in 2019 and ‘When I’m Around You’ earlier this year.
“I tend to write songs that lyrically manifest later on,” Genes said in a press statement.
“When I wrote ‘Better’ I was in the thick of a breakup and thought the bad feels would never end.
“I wrote this to snap myself out of it – I knew I would get better, I just had to keep singing it over and over again to remind myself. And now I am better, and I am really living this song in the present. Happiness looks and sounds good on me.”
There’s apparently more to come from Genes this year, including the music video to be made in collaboration with NIDA that she was awarded as part of triple j Unearthed’s NIDA music video comp.
Listen to ‘Better’ below.
<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>