Genes Drops New Single ‘Better’

Townsville-via-Melbourne artist Genes has released her third single of the year today (Thursday, 16th July), titled ‘Better’.

‘Better’ marks the third single we’ve heard from Genes thus far, following the release of ‘Give It Away’ in 2019 and ‘When I’m Around You’ earlier this year.

“I tend to write songs that lyrically manifest later on,” Genes said in a press statement.

“When I wrote ‘Better’ I was in the thick of a breakup and thought the bad feels would never end.