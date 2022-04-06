Genesis Owusu, Amyl & The Sniffers Among 2022 APRA Music Award Nominees

Nominees for the 2022 APRA Music Awards have been announced today, recognising achievements in songwriting and publishing.

Held each year, Australian songwriters and performers are celebrated for their works that have not only continued to elevate Australian music in general, but push boundaries overseas. This year, the list is led by a stack of our favourite names, with artists like Genesis Owusu, Amyl and The Sniffers, Tasman Keith, Vance Joy and more up for awards.

Leading the pack with the most nominations (four) is The Kid LAROI, who has continued to demonstrate his powerhouse quality as an internationally successful artist.

Making their APRA Music Award debut this year, Amyl and The Sniffers are nominated for the Peer-Voted Song of the Year gong (‘Guided By Angels’), while Genesis Owusu also makes his first appearance, nominated for not only Song of the Year (‘The Other Black Dog’), but Breakthrough Artist of the Year as well.

Also featured in the APRA Music Awards list for 2022, we see the likes of Budjerah, Amy Shark, Guy Sebastian, Tones and I, and The Rubens feature – a testament to how much stellar Australian music has been released in the last 12 months.

This year, the APRA Music Awards will be held in Melbourne at a ceremony co-hosted by Julia Zemiro and Jerome Farah. In its 40th year, the landmark event will be happening on Tuesday 3 May. For the full list of nominees, see below!

Peer-Voted APRA Song Of The Year

Midnight Oil ft. Jessica Mauboy, Tasman Keith – ‘First Nation’

Amyl and The Sniffers – ‘Guided By Angels’

Hiatus Kaiyote – ‘Red Room’

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – ‘STAY’

Genesis Owusu – ‘The Other Black Dog’

Breakthrough Songwriter Of The Year

Budjerah

Genesis Owusu

Khaled Rohaim

Tyon Hapy & Harry Michael (Masked Wolf)

Sycco

Most Performed Australian Work

Tones And I – ‘Fly Away’

Joel Corry ft. MNEK – ‘Head & Heart’

Guy Sebastian – ‘Love On Display’

Vance Joy – ‘Missing Piece’

The Kid LAROI – ‘Without You’

Most Performed Alternative Work

Amy Shark ft. Travis Barker – ‘C’mon’

Dean Lewis – ‘Falling Up’

The Rubens – ‘Masterpiece’

Vance Joy – ‘Missing Piece’

Lime Cordiale – ‘Reality Check Please’

Robbie Miller – ‘Catch Me’

Josh Teskey & Ash Grunwald – ‘Hungry Heart’

The Bamboos – ‘Power Without Greed’

Xavier Rudd – ‘Stoney Creek’

Most Performed Country Work

Seaforth – ‘Breakups’

Casey Barnes – ‘Come Turn Me On’

Fanny Lumsden – ‘Dig’

Amy Shark ft. Keith Urban – ‘Love Songs Ain’t For Us’

Brad Cox – ‘Short Lived Love’

Most Performed Dance/Electronic Work

Mashd N Kutcher ft. Dan Andrews – ‘Get On The Beers’

Joel Corry ft. MNEK – ‘Head & Heart’

David Guetta & SIA – ‘Let’s Love’

Peking Duk & The Wombats – ‘Nothing To Love About Love’

PNAU & Ladyhawke – ‘River’

Most Performed Hip Hop / Rap Work

HP Boyz – ‘Loyalty’

OneFour & The Kid LAROI – ‘My City’

Hooligan Hefs – ‘Send It’

The Kid LAROI – ‘Without You’

Most Performed Pop Work

Cat & Calmell – ‘Dramatic’

Tones And I – ‘Fly Away’

Peach PRC – ‘Josh’

Guy Sebastian – ‘Love On Display’

Benny Blanco, Marshmello & Vance Joy – ‘You’

Most Performed R&B / Soul Work

Budjerah – Higher

Youngn Lipz – ‘How?’

Miiesha – ‘Made For Silence’

Becca Hatch ft. Planet Vegeta – ‘Please U’

Jerome Farah – ‘Vibrate’

Most Performed Rock Work

Jimmy Barnes – ‘Flesh and Blood’

Spacey Jane – ‘Lots of Nothing’

AC/DC – ‘Shot In The Dark’

Gang of Youths – ‘The Angel of 8th Avenue’

You Am I – ‘The Waterboy’

