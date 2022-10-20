Genesis Owusu Releases New Single ‘Get Inspired’, On Tour With Tame Impala

Genesis Owusu has shared his newest single of the year by way of ‘Get Inspired’. The new track follows on from the release of July’s ‘GTFO’.

‘Get Inspired’ sees Owusu following on with the same sort of forceful approach that made him a mainstream name with his debut album, Smiling With No Teeth. Along with a driving rhythm, his trademark vocals, and hard-hitting lyrics, the latest single is an accomplished piece of work for the Ghanian-Australian rapper.

Genesis Owusu – ‘Get Inspired’

Owusu’s ‘Get Inspired’ arrives while he’s in the midst of an Australian tour with Tame Impala, having given fans a preview of the new song during recent shows. The current tour continues this weekend in Melbourne, before wrapping up in Adelaide and Perth.

Both ‘Get Inspired’ and ‘GTFO’ arrive as a preview of Owusu’s next career stage, following on from a massive year which saw him receive a myriad accolades – including Album Of The Year at the ARIA Awards, and the Australian Music Prize. Owusu will also spend the next few months on the festival circuit, with appearances at Spilt Milk, Lost Paradise, and Falls Festival.

