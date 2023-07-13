Genesis Owusu Shares New Single ‘Tied Up!’ from Forthcoming Album

Genesis Owusu has shared new single ‘Tied Up!’, the second to be shared from his forthcoming album STRUGGLER ahead of its arrival next month. It’s a deceptively buoyant cut, anchored around a warbling, distorted guitar riff and groove-heavy bass and drums.

“The Roach continues to run through an absurd world, trivially trying to make sense of it,” Owusu said of ‘Tied Up!’ alongside its release. “Maybe looking internally, focusing inward instead of outward, will provide some guidance? Who knows.” The new single arrives with a video made in collaboration with visual artist Lisa Reihana. Watch that below.

Genesis Owusu – ‘Tied Up!’

[embedded content]

Owusu announced STRUGGLER back in May alongside lead single ‘Leaving the Light’. The follow-up to Owusu’s acclaimed, multi-ARIA Award-winning debut Smiling with No Teeth will be released Friday, 18th August via OURNESS.

“The Struggler runs through an absurd world with no ‘where’ or ‘why’ at hand,” Owusu said when announcing the album. “Just an instinctual inner rhythm, yelling at them to survive the pestilence and lightning bolts coming from above. A roach just keeps roaching.”

In December, Owusu will play some of his biggest Australian venues to date as part of a tour in support of the album. Playing venues in Perth, Melbourne, Canberra, Brisbane, Sydney and Adelaide, Owusu will be joined on all but one show by US rap duo Earthgang. Tickets are on sale now.

Smiling with No Teeth arrived in March 2021 after being previewed with singles like ‘Don’t Need You’, ‘The Other Black Dog’ and ‘Gold Chains’. Owusu won three ARIA Awards for Smiling With No Teeth – Album of the Year, Best Hip Hop Release and Best Independent Release – while Klippel and Hammer won Producer of the Year for their work on the album. Owusu released two standalone singles last year: ‘GTFO’ and ‘Get Inspired’.

