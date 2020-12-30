“Geneva Cruz shares why she hates using Zoom and online appearances”

Singer Geneva Cruz shares her last quarantine thoughts for the year.

After revealing earlier this year that she is staying for good in the Philippines after being based in the US for the past few years, singer Geneva Cruz revealed her quarantine thoughts for the year in her latest Instagram post last December 29.

The 44-year-old performer started her career in 1989 after being discovered by National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab who made her the lone female member of the original batch of his iconic singing group Smokey Mountain.

READ: Geneva Cruz shares she is staying for good in PH, reveals she is in a long distance relationship

READ:Geneva Cruz introduces new boyfriend

In her post, Geneva shared how she had been feeling about living and working in a new normal set-sup. She wrote, “I miss performing live, and I miss touching the hands of the crowd. I believe it’s going to take a while before everything goes back to normal, and I have learned that going ‘with the flow’ (the change) has helped me feel less anxious as there are things in life we can’t control.

“Year 2020 has been an exhausting, transformative year. COVID-19 isolated us, confused us and, worse, made us fear death even more than we already did…. but it also taught us some valuable lessons like resilience and humility.

“Pre-pandemic, I would have described myself more of an extrovert. I love people, but I didn’t like going to social events all the time. But it turns out that I really love people but does not like big gatherings. I love laughing, smiling, and joking, but I also like being in my room watching Netflix or rereading books. I despise Zoom, Google Classrooms, online TV appearances and anything else that attempts to replace in-person with virtual. Don’t get me wrong, I am grateful for the online appearances, I just prefer going to the studios and meeting new people.

“As the vaccine is being administered, I’m beyond excited to embrace the new me, an introvert/extrovert, and a lover of good company and great laughs. 2020 was not always fun, but it taught us all the more about ourselves, and for that, we can be grateful.

READ: Geneva Cruz shares duet with fellow ‘Smokey Mountain’ member Shar Santos

Geneva is a currently a single mom to her kids Heaven and London. Heaven is her son with ex-husband drummer Paco Arespacochaga while London is her daughter with her ex-fiance Lee Paulsen with whom she broke off with in 2013. The “Kailan” and “Anak ng Pasig” singer was also previously married to actor and DJ KC Montero from 2004 to 2010.