GENIVI Alliance Rebrands as Connected Vehicle Systems Alliance

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The GENIVI Alliance, a collaborative community developing open standards and software for in-vehicle systems, today announced its organizational rebrand to the Connected Vehicle Systems Alliance (COVESA). The new brand signifies the Alliance’s evolving technical focus to connected vehicle systems including in-vehicle, on-edge and in-cloud services, interfaces and data exchange.

Throughout its 12 years as a global, open standards organization, the Alliance continuously evolved and expanded its scope, developing a proven track record of creating standards that delivered value for its members and spurred innovation in the industry.

COVESA’s core principles are founded on: openness, collaboration, innovation, and the expertise each Member brings to the Alliance. COVESA is focused on its new vision to create a more diverse, sustainable and integrated mobility ecosystem by developing open standards and innovative technologies for connected vehicles.

"Our members have proven their ability to deliver standards and solutions that meet the needs of the evolving connected vehicle industry. This new brand and vision reflects all that we believe in and what we are working to achieve as members and leaders of COVESA," said Matt Jones, Chairman and President of COVESA.

Accelerating the future of connected vehicles

COVESA will expand upon GENIVI’s strong foundation of a vehicle signal specification and vehicle to cloud connected services and encourage members to introduce projects that deliver specifications, open source licensed software and related materials that equip the industry with useful assets for commercial solution development.

There are currently several active technology projects including Common Vehicle Interface Initiative (CVII), Android™ Automotive Special Interest Group (SIG), In-vehicle Payment Special Interest Group (SIG) and the Automotive Cybersecurity Team. More information on COVESA projects can be found on the COVESA Wiki.

About the Connected Vehicle Systems Alliance

The Connected Vehicle Systems Alliance (COVESA), formerly known as the GENIVI Alliance, is a global, member-driven alliance focused on the development of open standards and technologies that accelerate innovation for connected vehicle systems, resulting in a more diverse, sustainable and integrated mobility ecosystem. The Alliance provides its members with a global development community joining automotive software stakeholders with world-class developers in a collaborative environment, resulting in open source standards. Learn more about COVESA at www.covesa.global.

