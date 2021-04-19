GenSan native is PNPA valedictorian

A native from General Santos City topped this year’s 254 graduating cadets at the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA).

PNPA director Major General Roderick Armamento and PNP Deputy Chief Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas honored Cadet 1st Class John Espalgar Etucas as the reigning baron of Hinirang class of 2021. Etucas will receive the Presidential Kampilan Award and Chief Bureau of Fire Protection Kampilan award.

Ranked second was Cadet 1st Class Carl Jobell Perez Lofranco of Inabanga, Bohol. The so-called amazing all arounder of Bohol will receive the Vice Presidential Kampilan and Chief PNP Kampilan Award.

Number three is Cadet 1st Class Joel James dela Cruz De Guzman of Malubibit, Norte Flora Apayao. The so-called dream catcher of Apayao will receive the Secretary of the Interior and Local Government Kampilan Award.

Fourth ranked Cadet 1st Class Van Alegasin Encabo of Davao, the so-called Journalist, Mooter and Debater of Davao, will receive the Journalism Kampilan Award.

Fifth ranked Cadet 1st Class John Kenneth Tipanoy Florentino of Iligan City, the so-called outstanding Athlete of Lanao, will receive the Best in Forensic Science Award.

At number six is Cadet 1st Class Jay Neri Sergio Osmena Cornelio of Zamboanga del Norte, the so-called God-oriented man of Zamboanga.

Rounding up the top 10 are Cadet 1st Class Gerald Arquillano Lopez of Samal Island, Davao del Norte, the so-called licensed teacher of the Island Garden City of Samal; Cadet 1st Class Ian Payaoan Limbawan, the so-called Honorable cadet 1st captain and the best in thesis awardee; Cadet 1st Class Chervil Lerios Calabagan Ferenal of Lanao Del Sur, the so-called speaking prowess of Lanao; and Cadet 1st Class, Michael Allen Pabustan Lenon of Capas, Tarlac, the so-called principled man of Tarlac.

The top ten cadets have the option to serve in the PNP, Bureau of Fire Protection or the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology after their graduation. Of the 254 graduating cadets, 214 will join the PNP, 20 will join the BFP and 20 will join the BJMP.

Etucas chose to serve at the BFP.

The 47th commencement exercises of the PNPA will be held on April 21, 2021 via Zoom.