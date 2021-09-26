GenScript ProBio and AskGene Enter into a Non-exclusive License of A sdAb Targeting Immune Checkpoint Target

NANJING, China, Sept. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — On September 26, 2021, GenScript ProBio and AskGene signed a license agreement for GenScript ProBio’s single-domain antibody (sdAb) targeting an immune checkpoint target. GenScript ProBio grants a non-exclusive global license to AskGene to use GenScript ProBio’s sdAb targeting immune checkpoint target for discovery, development and commercialization of its antibody and derivative products. In the future, GenScript ProBio will be the preferred partner for CMC development, clinical and commercial manufacturing of this product.

AskGene, founded in 2012 in Los Angeles, California, is aspired to become the leader in the cytokine prodrug field. The sdAb involved in this license agreement will be paired with AskGene’s proprietary next-generation cytokine therapeutics for cancer immunotherapy and other applications. Compared with traditional antibodies, single-domain antibodies feature lower molecular weight, higher stability, and easier recombinant expression.

Since the establishment of its sdAb discovery platform in 2010, GenScript has accumulated over 11 years of sdAb research and development experience. At present, GenScript ProBio has built up integrated sdAb immune library, sdAb naïve library, sdAb humanization, antibody screening and functional validation platforms. GenScript ProBio has so far reached 6 licensing deals on sdAb products with global biotech and pharma.

“We are very glad to cooperate with AskGene, a team of experienced scientists, and we feel so honored to provide support for the promising next-generation cytokine therapeutic projects,” Dr. Brian Min, CEO of GenScript ProBio said. “I believe the cooperation will further show the technology and platform advantages of both parties. We will keep an eye on the progress of this project and look forward to using GenScript ProBio’s solid CMC development experience to accelerate the project to clinic application and benefit patients.”

AskGene’s Jeff Lu, Ph.D., CEO, said, “GenScript ProBio has profound accumulation and core competitiveness in single domain antibody discovery. We are very pleased to cooperate with this highly professional CDMO company to support us in developing the promising next-generation cytokine therapeutics to benefit patients. We look forward to cooperating with GenScript ProBio to jointly accelerate the transformation of medicine and create a better future.”

About AskGene Pharma Inc

AskGene (California, USA), founded in 2012 in Los Angeles, California, is pioneering the development of next generation cytokine therapeutics. It is led by an experienced team with proven track records of developing novel biologics. AskGene has established the cutting edge SmartKine® cytokine prodrug platform. The SmartKine® platform significantly improves the developability of cytokines for oncology and inflammation indications. AskGene is actively moving multiple projects into clinical and preclinical developments.

About GenScript ProBio

GenScript ProBio is the biologics CDMO segment of GenScript, proactively providing end-to-end service from drug discovery to commercialization with proactive strategies, professional solutions and efficient processes in antibody drug and gene and cell therapy to accelerate drug development for customers.

GenScript ProBio’s innovative solutions for antibody drug development include antibody drug discovery, antibody engineering and antibody characterization. In terms of biologics development service, GenScript ProBio has built a regulatory-compliant platform, from stable cell line development, host cell license, process development, analytical development to clinical manufacturing services, providing fed-batch and perfusion process to accelerate IND process and high quality material for clinical trials. GenScript ProBio has successfully delivered multiple CMC and GMP manufacturing projects.

GenScript ProBio’s total gene and cell therapy solution covers CMC of plasmid and virus for IND filing as well as clinical manufacturing and commercial manufacturing. Our quality management systems ensure phase appropriate compliance, data integrity and traceability.

