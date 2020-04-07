GenScript ProBio and Eutilex Enter into Exclusive Strategic Collaboration on Plasmid and Virus Process Development and Manufacturing for CAR-T Programs

NANJING, China and SEOUL, South Korea, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — GenScript Biotech Corporation’s CDMO business GenScript ProBio (hereinafter referred to as GenScript ProBio) and Eutilex Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Eutilex) committed to developing anti-cancer immunotherapy technology jointly announced that the parties entered into strategic collaboration on plasmid and virus process development and manufacturing for multiple CAR-T programs in order to achieve win-win cooperation and accelerate the development of global immunotherapy.

According to the collaboration agreement, by means of complementary advantages and strong alliances, Eutilex will use GenScript’s high-quality one-stop plasmid and virus platform for plasmid and virus process development and manufacturing in its CAR-T programs. Supported by Eutilex’s unique immunotherapy technology and GenScript ProBio’s experience in plasmid and virus manufacturing, this collaboration will expedite the launch of cell therapy products.

“We look forward to collaborating with GenScript ProBio,” said Dr. Byoung S. Kwon, Eutilex Chairman, “Eutilex is committed to providing better therapeutics to cure the incurable human diseases. While we have exclusive core technology, we also need to cooperate with experienced partners like GenScript ProBio to help advance projects. We expect to provide more therapeutics for more patients through close collaboration.”

“Eutilex is a cell therapy leader in South Korea due to its unique technology. We are very pleased to cooperate with an innovative enterprise like Eutilex with cutting-edge technology,” said Dr. Brian Min, GenScript ProBio CEO, “GenScript ProBio is committed to accelerating the commercialization of cell therapy and helping enterprises expedite the launch of cell therapy products. Drawing on each other’s advantage through this collaboration, we move closer towards our goals. Relying on GenScript ProBio quality system and our plentiful experience in plasmid and virus process manufacturing, we have multiple ongoing cell therapy programs under plasmid and virus process manufacturing. GenScript ProBio will consistently offer process optimization and manufacturing in compliance with global quality standards based on the well-established global supply chain network, enable more global partners, and bring benefit to global patients soon.”

About Eutilex Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2015 and based in Seoul, South Korea, Eutilex Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 263050.KOSDAQ) is a biotechnology company focused on the research and development of innovative T cell receptor (TCR) T cell, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell, and immunomodulatory antibody therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Eutilex is developing preclinical and clinical-stage immunotherapeutics using its three in-house platform technologies. The pipeline consists of first- and best-in-class immuno-oncology antibodies; viral, shared, and neo-antigen-specific TCR-T cell; and next generation CAR-T and U-CAR-T cell therapeutics. Eutilex is positioning itself to be a leading biotechnology company in the anti-tumor immunotherapy markets through its ground-breaking technical innovation and continues to push for early commercialization by developing its immuno-oncology pipelines in collaboration with a number of biotechnology companies and research institutes, globally.

About GenScript ProBio

GenScript ProBio is the bio-pharmaceutical CDMO segment of the world’s leading biotech company GenScript Biotech Corporation (Stock Code: 1548.HK). GenScript ProBio is dedicated to providing end-to-end service from discovery to commercialization with proactive strategies, professional solutions and efficient processes to accelerate drug development for customers.

GenScript ProBio ‘s innovative solutions for antibody drug development include: Antibody drug discovery (hybridoma, antibody library, fully human transgenic mice, bispecific antibodies technologies, and single b cell screening technology); Antibody engineering (antibody humanization, affinity maturation, and Fc engineering); Antibody characterization (analytics and bioassays).

In terms of biologics development service, GenScript ProBio has built a regulatory-compliant platform, from stable cell line development to clinical manufacturing services, providing high quality material for IND and clinical trials, and accelerating drug development process.

GenScript ProBio ‘s gene and cell therapy solutions cover process development of plasmid and virus for IND filing as well as clinical manufacturing and commercial manufacturing. Our quality management systems ensure phase appropriate compliance, data integrity and traceability.

With the principle of “Innovation through collaboration”, GenScript ProBio is committed to shortening the timeline for development of biological drugs from discovery to late clinical, significantly reducing R&D costs, accelerating the commercialization of medicines, and building a healthier future.

