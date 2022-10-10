This is the Geodetic Engineering Board Exam Result October 2022 full list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The board exam results including the list of passers, top 10 passers, top performing and performance of schools, and other announcements related to this will be posted on this website once PRC will release it.

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Geodetic Engineering Licensure Exam on October 6-7, 2022 at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Legaspi, Pagadian, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga.

PRC Board of Geodetic Engineering Chairman Engr. Epifanio D. Lopez and members Engr. Concordio D. Zuñiga and Engr. Randolf S. Vicente administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

EXAM COVERAGE:

Laws, Rules and Regulations (Public land laws and natural resources, laws on property, land reform laws, land registration laws on obligation and contracts, professional and ethical practice and rules and regulations government land surveying)

Mathematics (including algebra, solid geometry, analytical geometry engineering economics, plane and spherical trigonometry, differential and integral calculus, mechanics and least squares)

Theory and Practice of Surveying (including property surveying, isolated, mineral and mining surveys, cadastral land surveying, astronomy, route surveys and earthworks, hydrographic and topographic surveying, photogrammetry, engineering surveys and construction surveying)

Geodesy (including geodetic surveying, geodetic astronomy, geodetic triangulation, geodetic leveling, gravity measurement and least squares)

Cartography (including plotting and mapping of isolated, mineral, cadastral, hydrographic photogrammetric surveys and map projection).

RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the Geodetic Engineering Board Exam Result within 2 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

Aspiring geodetic engineers can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.

Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate, application number, exam name, and date of examination.