GEODIS adds multiple flights to its AirDirect network in Asia-PacificAirDirect.jpg

New weekly

services from Kuala Lumpur (KUL) to Shanghai (PVG) and Sydney (SYD)

Second weekly

rotation: KUL – Hong Kong (HKG) –

Chennai (MAA) – KUL added

All schedules serviced

by long-term chartered aircraft

Total of 320

tons in increased capacity

Kuala Lumpur established

as multi-modal hub integrating with GEODIS Road Network, linking Vietnam,

Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media

OutReach – 26

January 2022 – In

response to surging demand for air cargo capacity in the region, GEODIS, a global leading transport and

logistics services provider, has significantly expanded its AirDirect own

operated network with three more intra-Asia Pacific (APAC) flight routes. With a newly established hub in Kuala Lumpur,

the logistics operator will dovetail the air services with its Road Network

linking destinations throughout Southeast Asia.

The multi-modal expansion builds on its strong momentum in creating

diverse transportation options for customizing supply chain solutions for its

customers.

[Image showing new flight routes]

The expanded flight network, which bridges Hong Kong, Chennai,

Sydney, and Shanghai to Kuala Lumpur, can carry an additional 320 tons of cargo weekly.

This will significantly ease the strain on the supply chains, which saw load

factors and yields reach historic highs in 2021 when cargo capacity struggled

to meet the surge in e-commerce transactions. With demand for airfreight forecast

to increase, particularly amidst ongoing delays and flight cancellations across

Southeast Asia following the impact of the Omicron variant, GEODIS believes its

extended AirDirect schedules will become a pivotal component in ensuring

seamless, reliable, and efficient air transport services in the region.

The new flights will enable consolidated shipments across Asia including

goods from key manufacturing sites in China, Malaysia, and Vietnam to transit

via the Kuala Lumpur hub allowing all three of GEODIS’ key services – AIRFLEX,

AIRFAST, AIRSAVE – to be offered to customers, presenting options that balance

transit time against cost, according to customers’ individual needs.

“By enabling seamless connections with our expanded road network, connecting

Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, the multimodal hub at Kuala Lumpur offers highly integrated transport solutions that not only

circumvent disruptions affecting both air and sea cargo flows, but also ensure

that customers’ shipments can reach anywhere in mainland Southeast Asia,” says

Onno Boots, President and Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific, GEODIS.

“Given the increasingly complex supply chain landscape that has affected

the logistical priorities and needs of industries across the board, it is more

crucial now than ever to supplement integrated transport networks on strategic

routes. GEODIS’ new intra-APAC flight routes represent our sustained commitment

to provide highly reliable and innovative solutions to help customers optimize their

response to the e-commerce boom and chart their long-term business growth.”