GEODIS adds multiple flights to its AirDirect network in Asia-PacificAirDirect.jpg

- New weekly
services from Kuala Lumpur (KUL) to Shanghai (PVG) and Sydney (SYD)
- Second weekly
rotation: KUL – Hong Kong (HKG) –
Chennai (MAA) – KUL added
- All schedules serviced
by long-term chartered aircraft
- Total of 320
tons in increased capacity
- Kuala Lumpur established
as multi-modal hub integrating with GEODIS Road Network, linking Vietnam,
Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media
OutReach – 26
January 2022 – In
response to surging demand for air cargo capacity in the region, GEODIS, a global leading transport and
logistics services provider, has significantly expanded its AirDirect own
operated network with three more intra-Asia Pacific (APAC) flight routes. With a newly established hub in Kuala Lumpur,
the logistics operator will dovetail the air services with its Road Network
linking destinations throughout Southeast Asia.
The multi-modal expansion builds on its strong momentum in creating
diverse transportation options for customizing supply chain solutions for its
customers.
[Image showing new flight routes]
The expanded flight network, which bridges Hong Kong, Chennai,
Sydney, and Shanghai to Kuala Lumpur, can carry an additional 320 tons of cargo weekly.
This will significantly ease the strain on the supply chains, which saw load
factors and yields reach historic highs in 2021 when cargo capacity struggled
to meet the surge in e-commerce transactions. With demand for airfreight forecast
to increase, particularly amidst ongoing delays and flight cancellations across
Southeast Asia following the impact of the Omicron variant, GEODIS believes its
extended AirDirect schedules will become a pivotal component in ensuring
seamless, reliable, and efficient air transport services in the region.
The new flights will enable consolidated shipments across Asia including
goods from key manufacturing sites in China, Malaysia, and Vietnam to transit
via the Kuala Lumpur hub allowing all three of GEODIS’ key services – AIRFLEX,
AIRFAST, AIRSAVE – to be offered to customers, presenting options that balance
transit time against cost, according to customers’ individual needs.
“By enabling seamless connections with our expanded road network, connecting
Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, the multimodal hub at Kuala Lumpur offers highly integrated transport solutions that not only
circumvent disruptions affecting both air and sea cargo flows, but also ensure
that customers’ shipments can reach anywhere in mainland Southeast Asia,” says
Onno Boots, President and Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific, GEODIS.
“Given the increasingly complex supply chain landscape that has affected
the logistical priorities and needs of industries across the board, it is more
crucial now than ever to supplement integrated transport networks on strategic
routes. GEODIS’ new intra-APAC flight routes represent our sustained commitment
to provide highly reliable and innovative solutions to help customers optimize their
response to the e-commerce boom and chart their long-term business growth.”