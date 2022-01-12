GEODIS awarded contract with American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. to support retailer’s growth in JapanGeodis-AE-image.jpg

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 12 January 2022 – GEODIS, a global leading transport and logistics services provider, today announced that AEO has awarded its Japan office the contract to support the retailer’s distribution center. According to economists at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), global eCommerce growth has seen a dramatic rise across retail sales fueled by COVID-19, with a jump from 16 to 19 percent in 2020. AEO has partnered with GEODIS to support its growth, beginning in Japan, and anticipates eventually expanding the brands to other markets in Asia and other regions in the coming months.

Chris Cahill, Managing Director, North Asia Sub-Region of GEODIS said: “Retail brands are reaching their customers in unprecedented fashion as they shop for their favorite items anytime and anywhere, and GEODIS is proud to be the appointed logistics provider to deliver AEO products into the hands of customers in the shortest amount of time possible no matter where they reside in Japan.”

The retailer’s ambitious growth as an online brand demonstrates its continued resonance with customers in Japan and the region. Over the years, AEO has maintained a closeness to its Japan customer base, now enhanced by the presence of its distribution center run by GEODIS, which will cut down lengthy delivery times through a centralized distribution model from a single location to ensure customers have the best experience.

Chauhan Vijay, Senior Vice President – International at AEO said: “This partnership with GEODIS provides AEO the agility, flexibility and reach to bring our leading brands – and our signature American Eagle jeans and Aerie’s comfortable, cozy apparel and intimates – to our customers faster and more efficiently. GEODIS’ logistical capabilities enable us to further enhance our omnichannel experience and provide the very best for our customers by making it easier to shop our brands. AEO products are now within easy reach, no matter from wherever the customers are shopping in Japan.”