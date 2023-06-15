GEODIS Hong Kong achieves CEIV Lithium Battery certificationIATA PR image 3.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 June 2023 – GEODIS, a world leader in transport and logistics, has secured International Air Transport Association (IATA) Center of Excellence for Independent Validators Lithium Batteries (CEIV Li-batt) certification in Hong Kong, as part of its continuous efforts to provide the best-in-class service and be the valued growth partner of choice for their clients.

This certification demonstrates GEODIS’ commitment to safety, security and compliance, and positions it well to serve the growing demand of lithium batteries, which are increasingly being used in a wide variety of consumer goods, ranging from laptops, mobile phones to watches, vehicles and other devices.

With its strategic location, Hong Kong is a critical hub for GEODIS and serves as a key gateway into Asia Pacific and Mainland China. Hong Kong’s proximity and ease of cross-border transportation makes it an ideal hub enabling the logistics provider to meet its clients’ requirement for flexibility, convenience, and speed for their global shipments in or out of China.

In 2021, GEODIS Hong Kong was accredited as an Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) by the Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department. AEO status recognizes the application of excellent security and safety procedures within the supply chain industry. GEODIS in Hong Kong provides logistical support to businesses across key verticals such as High-Tech, Retail, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods.

“GEODIS’ strategy is built on business and operational excellence. With the IATA CEIV Lithium Battery certification, our customers can be assured that their lithium battery shipments will be handled with the utmost care and adhere to the highest industry and security standards,” said Christopher Cahill, Sub-Regional Managing Director, North Asia, “This certification also demonstrates our unwavering commitment to health, safety and security. The rigorous assessment required by this certification gives us the opportunity to continually review and ensure a safe environment for our people and operations.”

The certification process included training for employees, on-site assessments of operations and validation of documentation to stringent standards.

