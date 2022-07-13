GEODIS named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Third-Party Logistics, WorldwideLOGO-GEODIS.jpg

LEVALLOIS-PERRET, FRANCE – Media OutReach – 13 July 2022 – For the 5th time in a row, GEODIS has been recognized by Gartner as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, Worldwide report.

Every year, the Gartner Magic Quadrant report evaluates leading international third party logistics companies on their completeness of vision and ability to execute. Based on its research methodology, Gartner recognizes four types of providers: Leaders, Visionaries, Niche Players and Challengers. This Magic Quadrant can be used by supply chain leaders responsible for logistics to assess these 3PLs when considering outsourcing their logistics operations.

“GEODIS confirms its global leadership position, thanks to the most diverse portfolios of services on the market, 7.3 million sqm of warehouse space and a 46,000-strong workforce serving more than 165,000 customers. Our success as a company is directly tied to our engagement to support our clients in the management of their supply chain with end-to-end solutions while minimizing the environmental impact,” commented Marie-Christine Lombard, CEO of GEODIS.

GEODIS serves a wide range of vertical industries, including retail, FMCG, healthcare, industrial, high tech and automotive. In 2021, GEODIS achieved record revenue of €10.9 billion.

