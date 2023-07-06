GEODIS recognized as “Best Companies to Work for in Asia” for second year, and receives the “Diversity, Equity & Inclusion” AwardPRESS PHOTO _ Geodis HK HR Asia Award.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 6 July 2023 – GEODIS, a global leader in the transport and logistics sector, has been recognized as one of the ‘Best Companies to Work for in Asia” by HR Asia for the Hong Kong region for the second consecutive year. The award recognizes organizations that have been identified by their employees as one of the best employers of choice. It acknowledges those with the best human resources (HR) practices, and which demonstrate high levels of employee engagement and excellent workplace cultures.

Chris Cahill, Managing Director, North Asia Sub-Region at GEODIS (Image credit : Business Media International)

GEODIS was also presented with the HR Asia Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Award, which celebrates the best companies in Asia that have successfully implemented practices and have become outstanding examples of promoting DEI.

“Congratulations to our team in Hong Kong for achieving these awards. Hong Kong is a critical hub and plays a pivotal role in GEODIS’ plans for growth in the Asia Pacific region. At GEODIS, we firmly believe that our success is driven by our people, it is their passion, expertise and commitment that enable us to achieve our goals and exceed expectations. This recognition validates the efforts we have put into building a supportive, inclusive, and engaging workplace in the region,” said Onno C.P. Boots, Regional President and CEO, Asia Pacific and Middle East region, at GEODIS.

“We are truly honored to be recognized as one of the Best Companies to Work for in Asia’ and conferred the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards. People are our most important asset and we continuously strive to provide them with the necessary tools, resources and opportunities for growth. We invest in robust learning and development programs, encourage open communication, and foster a collaborative, diverse and inclusive environment that encourage innovation. This award is the result of the collective efforts of our entire team and I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude for their exceptional contribution,” said Chris Cahill, Managing Director, North Asia Sub-Region at GEODIS.

GEODIS’ workforce excellence priorities are focused on managing performance, engaging the workforce and developing talents. These talent development initiatives include the Leadership Engagement Group, which empowers middle managers across the company to make a positive impact at work and Individual Development Plans, which aim to support employee goals and cultivate better work experiences for all. In addition, a global program, MANAGE, targeted at middle management, fosters a shared set of leadership skills aligned with established 7 leadership principles.

GEODIS believes that a culture of diversity, with an equal commitment to inclusivity, are key to achieving dynamism, creativity and fresh approaches to problem solving that are required in an ever-changing business environment. The company, which comprises of 51% women in Asia Pacific, regularly consults with its people through Employee Engagement Groups (EEGs) and the GEODIS’ Women Network, to ensure diverse voices, concerns, and ideas are consistently heard and responded to.

In terms of practical initiatives employed to advance these policies, GEODIS emphasizes education of its staff about gender neutral policies, localized provision of family care and flexible working hours. The active GEODIS’ Women Network facilitates both women and men to come together to learn about how diversity and inclusion create a better work environment and growth for all aspects of the business and organization.

