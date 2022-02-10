GEODIS Takes Delivery of Fully Equipped Mercedes Trucks to Service its Expanding Asian Road NetworkGEODIS-10Feb.jpg

Seven Mercedes-Benz Actros tractor units will be added

to GEODIS’ fleet of prime movers in the Asia-Pacific Region (APAC). The leased vehicles are equipped with the

latest security and safety technology and will be utilized on the logistics operator’s

owned network in Southeast Asia.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 February 2022 – Supplied

by the manufacturer’s Malaysian distributor, Hap Seng Trucks Distribution Sdn

Bhd and leased from Euroasia Total Logistics (ETL), the new Actros 5 models will be the

first of their type to be sold by Mercedes-Benz in Malaysia.

GEODIS has recently expanded

its road network in the region with service destinations in Vietnam added to

its existing full and partial load service linking Singapore with Malaysia and

Thailand. The network will eventually

connect with Chinese markets on a day-definite, door-to-door basis delivering a

road transport alternative to the more costly air, and slower ocean, options.

Lakshmanan Venkateswaran, Sub-Regional Managing

Director – South East Asia of GEODIS said, “The rapid expansion of our road mode

offerings along the spine of Southeast Asia’s economic backbone has resulted in

more than 50% increase in volumes since the service’s inception in

late 2019. Linking Singapore to Kuala

Lumpur and Bangkok, and now into Vietnam our owned network brings reliable

transit-times and cargo security. This new equipment will further enhance these

service attributes and aid the fast-growing businesses of our high-tech,

retail, ecommerce and FMCG customers.”

The supply of the Mercedes-Benz

Actros tractor units breaks new ground for general distributor Hap Seng Truck

Distribution Sdn Bhd. “The units feature state-of-the-art safety and security

technology including fifth generation Active Brake Assist, Lane Keeping Assist

and MirrorCam in place of a conventional rear-view mirror. The

MirrorCam is truly innovative and aerodynamically sophisticated. This creates a

saving on fuel of up to 1.3% and offers improved visibility to the rear and in

the area of the A-pillar. The MirrorCam also provides added safety during

manoeuvring by panning the camera image according to the vehicle’s movements,”

commented Mr. Derrick Sim Leng Huat, Chief Executive of Hap Seng Trucks

Distribution Sdn Bhd.

The Actros 5 have been delivered at a Key Handover Session

in Kuala Lumpur on January 15 at which the lease provider Euroasia Total

Logistics (M) Sdn Bhd’s Group CEO, Mr Darren Lee said, “It is not just the safety features of these trucks

that make them a superior choice but also their improved fuel efficiency and

longer service intervals in comparison with older models. Downtime is reduced with regular maintenance

required only every year (or 55,000 km); a significant upgrade over the

industry standard of six months (or 30,000 km). There are few competitors that can match their performance

and we applaud GEODIS decision to employ them.”

These vehicles are further equipped

to ensure the cargoes are well protected. The keyless starting and remote key

access ensure that the driver’s presence is in close proximity to the vehicle

at all times together with the remote key, otherwise the vehicle cannot be operated.

In addition, specially designed door extensions conceal the access steps into

the vehicle which enhances safety and contribute to theft protection.

Since March 2021, GEODIS has

expanded its road network capabilities by offering

both standard and personalized solutions including its RoadDirect, RoadFast,

and RoadSave services. GEODIS balances transit time and costs to ensure

customers can tailor the solution that best fits their needs.

In conclusion, Lakshmanan

Venkateswaran said, “If ASEAN aspires to see more freight traffic, road borders

must see improvement in clearance procedures. Belt road initiatives need the

ASEAN countries to harmonize the documentation required to transit their

territories. Our owned network and trusted partners play a role in coping with

these obstacles, but improvements would be welcomed. Just so our investment in better vehicles

will assist with the challenge of driver recruitment and retention”.