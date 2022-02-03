GEODIS to open a new warehouse facility at Brisbane Airport (BNE)final-Geodis-hero.jpg

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 3 February 2022 – From its new facility,

GEODIS, a global leading transport and logistics services provider, will

provide airfreight, ocean freight, contract logistics and customs brokerage

solutions for its customers in a wide range of market sectors, including

automotive and FMCG.

Strategically

located at Brisbane Airport, the new site will have easy access to key

locations, being only 14km from the central business district, and 22km from

the Port of Brisbane. It will serve the growing logistical needs of GEODIS’

customers.

The planned 4,500m2 warehouse

facility, which is due to be operational by second half of 2022 will feature

4,000 pallet locations, 1,500m2 of bulk space, and a cool room for

perishable goods supply to marine and hospitality logistics customers,

especially cruise lines.

Stuart Asplet, GEODIS’ Sub-Regional Managing Director,

Pacific Regional Director Sea Freight, Asia Pacific said: “At this new

facility, GEODIS will showcase its expertise in import and export services

including customs brokerage to ensure complete supply chain transparency. GEODIS

in Brisbane already has a strong package of solutions for our customers. This

new, strategically positioned facility will not only enable us to meet the

fast-changing needs of our customers today but will give us ample room to grow

our offerings in the market.”

BNE Property is delivering the purpose-built

warehouse at Brisbane Airport’s Export Park, a precinct home to large-scale

warehousing, freight handling, and distribution centres, as well as catering,

wholesaling, and storage facilities.

Martin Ryan, Brisbane Airport Corporation

Executive General Manager Commercial, said: “It’s fantastic to have another

great tenant join BNE’s growing business community. Brisbane Airport’s size,

accessibility, and amenity continue to attract great commercial and industrial

businesses, and we are extremely pleased that GEODIS has selected BNE as the

perfect place to continue to grow its business.”

GEODIS in Australia features 30,888 m2

of warehousing space across seven locations and offers customers end-to-end solutions

spanning a large range of services, including freight forwarding, supply chain

optimization, and contract logistics.