GEODIS to open a new warehouse facility at Brisbane Airport (BNE)final-Geodis-hero.jpg

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 3 February 2022 – From its new facility,
GEODIS, a global leading transport and logistics services provider, will
provide airfreight, ocean freight, contract logistics and customs brokerage
solutions for its customers in a wide range of market sectors, including
automotive and FMCG.
Strategically
located at Brisbane Airport, the new site will have easy access to key
locations, being only 14km from the central business district, and 22km from
the Port of Brisbane. It will serve the growing logistical needs of GEODIS’
customers.
The planned 4,500m2 warehouse
facility, which is due to be operational by second half of 2022 will feature
4,000 pallet locations, 1,500m2 of bulk space, and a cool room for
perishable goods supply to marine and hospitality logistics customers,
especially cruise lines.
Stuart Asplet, GEODIS’ Sub-Regional Managing Director,
Pacific Regional Director Sea Freight, Asia Pacific said: “At this new
facility, GEODIS will showcase its expertise in import and export services
including customs brokerage to ensure complete supply chain transparency. GEODIS
in Brisbane already has a strong package of solutions for our customers. This
new, strategically positioned facility will not only enable us to meet the
fast-changing needs of our customers today but will give us ample room to grow
our offerings in the market.”
BNE Property is delivering the purpose-built
warehouse at Brisbane Airport’s Export Park, a precinct home to large-scale
warehousing, freight handling, and distribution centres, as well as catering,
wholesaling, and storage facilities.
Martin Ryan, Brisbane Airport Corporation
Executive General Manager Commercial, said: “It’s fantastic to have another
great tenant join BNE’s growing business community. Brisbane Airport’s size,
accessibility, and amenity continue to attract great commercial and industrial
businesses, and we are extremely pleased that GEODIS has selected BNE as the
perfect place to continue to grow its business.”
GEODIS in Australia features 30,888 m2
of warehousing space across seven locations and offers customers end-to-end solutions
spanning a large range of services, including freight forwarding, supply chain
optimization, and contract logistics.