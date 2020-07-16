“Geoff Eigenmann and Maya Flores are having their third child”

Geoff Eigenmann and fiancée Maya Flores are excited to welcome the newest member of their family later this year.

After announcing his engagement to singer Maya Flores last year, Geoff Eigenmann revealed they are now expecting their third child this year. Geoff and Maya first met when they were handled by the same talent management years ago. They already have daughter named Arabella who is turning three in September and a son named Angus who celebrated his first birthday last month. Maya is expected to give birth by November. The 35-year-old actor announced the news in an Instagram post last July 15 where he posted a photo of his pregnant fiancée as well as a happy family photo along with the caption, “adding to the population real quick coming nov 2020.”

Maya shared the same photos on her own Instagram account with the caption, “Officially outnumbered in November 2020!!”

Earlier this month, the couple launched their own YouTube channel called Welcome to the Eigenhouse and have already posted two vlogs showing Geoff, Maya, and their two kids at home baking together. After getting engaged last year, the couple shared in previous interviews that they initially planned to have a intimate wedding set in the outdoors earlier this year which didn’t materialize.

Watch their vlog here:

[embedded content]