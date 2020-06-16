“Geoff Eigenmann, Maya Flores celebrate son’s first birthday amid pandemic”

Geoff Eigenmann and Maya Flores celebrated the first birthday of their son Angus on Monday.

With the community quarantine still in place in Metro Manila to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the couple decided to celebrate their son’s special day in a simple celebration at home.

Sharing photos from Angus’ house party on Instagram, Maya wrote: “Happy 1st birthday to the sweetest boy ever!”

Geoff, for his part, posted a photo of his smiling son, and said: “This photo says it all. Happy 1st birthday my baby boy! Just keep being you.”

Aside from Angus, Geoff and Maya also have another child, Arabella Simone. They welcomed their daughter one year before getting engaged in April last year.