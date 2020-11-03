“Geoff Eigenmann, Maya Flores welcome third child”

Geoff Eigenmann and his fiancée Maya Flores have welcomed their third child.

Actor Geoff Eigenmann and his fiancée, singer Maya Flores, have welcomed their third child.

Based on Geoff’s latest Instagram post, Maya gave birth to a healthy baby girl, who they named Penelope Rose Eigenmann or “Pepper,” at 11:11 a.m. on Saturday, October 31.

“We are now a family of 5,” the actor said in his post, which showed photos and videos of Maya with their newborn child.

Maya, for her part, shared a photo of Geoff cradling their baby girl.

“The new love of our lives, Penelope Rose,” she wrote in the caption.

It was last July when Geoff and Maya first announced that they were expecting a new addition to their family.

Last September, the couple held an online party to reveal the gender of their third child.

Geoff and Maya are already parents to Arabella Simone, 3, and Angus, 1.

The two were supposed to marry this year, but the wedding was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. They got engaged in April 2019.

Geoff announced the exciting news by posting a photo of him with Maya, who was notably wearing a bejeweled ring.

“From my girlfriend, to now my fiancée. A new chapter begins,” he wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Maya said: “It just got real! Like, diamond real. I said yes! All ready to head off on a lifelong trip to a bright future together.”