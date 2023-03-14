Geoffrey O’Connor Announces Remix EP Featuring Andras, June Jones and More

Melbourne producer and singer-songwriter Geoffrey O’Connor has announced a new EP featuring remixes of songs from his 2021 duets album, For As Long As I Can Remember. Set to arrive on Friday, 21st April, the EP is being previewed with a remix of the album’s Jonnine Standish-featuring title track courtesy of Andras.

“Andras has created an entrancing, romantically charged atmosphere that makes me feel like I’m staring into an intensely beautiful sunrise after dancing on the beach all night. With my cousin,” O’Connor says of the remix. Listen to that below.

Geoffrey O’Connor – ‘For As Long As I Can Remember’ (Andras Remix)

The five-track EP will also include a remix of the album’s Laura Jean collaboration ‘Foolish Enough’ by New Zealand DJ and producer Eden Burns, plus a “Nuveaux-rométal” remix of the Sui Zhen-assisted ‘What a Scene’ by June Jones. Pre-orders are available here.

For As Long As I Can Remember arrived in August 2021, and marked O’Connor’s first album since 2014’s Fan Fiction. Comprised entirely of duets, the album also featured vocals from Sarah Mary Chadwick, Jess Ribeiro, Stephanie Crase, Nichole Thibault and more.

