Geoffrey the Giraffe brings smiles to Singapore families during final stop in Asia as part of World Tour

Local family wins toy shopping spree in online photo contest

SINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Toys”R”Us mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe recently wrapped up a whirlwind visit to Singapore, his final stop in Asia as part of Geoffrey’s World Tour, in which he visited locations across the globe to unite children around the world. Prior to Geoffrey’s arrival, families across Singapore took part in an online photo contest for a chance to meet Geoffrey and win an exciting shopping spree, the main highlight of the mascot’s visit to the Lion City.

To enter, participants were asked to use their imagination and creativity by taking a picture with Geoffrey and describing their fondest moment at Toys”R”Us.

The winning entry to the competition was from a little boy, Brandon and his parents. Pictured with a grin, the little boy posed in front of a statue of Geoffrey which was more than double his size.

In the description, his mother wrote, “My fondest memory was (little one)’s first visit at Toys”R”Us store in Vivo City. He was so excited that he could pick a toy for Children’s Day on his own. There were so many toys to see, touch and play. He walked out of the shop with a big smile because he got his favourite Tomica toy. From that day onwards, he recognized the Toys”R”Us shop, no matter which outlet we go.”



Young Brandon, posing in the winning picture of Geoffrey’s World Tour photo contest, recognizes all Toys”R”Us stores, no matter which outlet his parents bring him to!

“We are delighted to see all the fond moments that our stores create for families in Singapore! The pictures and their descriptions show just how magical an experience the time spent in our stores is for children and their parents,” said Adelene Teo, General Manager of Toys”R”Us Singapore. “We will continue to focus on our customers to understand their needs and preference so we can provide more exciting and magical moments for families in Singapore.”

Brandon took part in the toy shopping spree event on October 10th at Toys”R”Us’ VivoCity store, where he had one minute to quickly collect the toys of his choice. Geoffrey was on hand to cheer on the lucky winner, who walked away with a full bag of his favourite building blocks and Pokémon toys.



Geoffrey enjoys a tour of the iconic Merlion Park in Singapore, hosted by a local child ambassador, on October 10, 2022.

During his Singapore visit, Geoffrey was also hosted by a local child ambassador and treated to a tour of one of Singapore’s most famous sites, the Merlion Park, home to the 8.6 metre tall mythical part lion, part fish Merlion statue, an icon of Singapore.

About Geoffrey’s World Tour

Geoffrey’s Singapore visit came right after his tour of Hong Kong where he was warmly greeted by his fans. A similar photo contest was also held, with the winning entry from a young family which described the deep connection and long-term relationship people have with Toys”R”Us starting with “love at first” sight as a toddler, to entering your 80s and visiting Toys”R”Us stores just to feel the excitement and hear the laughter of children.

Apart from Singapore and Hong Kong, Geoffrey also made stops around the world in the US, London, Madrid, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Dubai as part of Toys”R”Us’ first 360-degree global marketing campaign.

Each stop on Geoffrey’s World Tour is hosted by a local Toys”R”Us child ambassador and features in-store, e-commerce and social media activations, including a sweepstakes to win a shopping spree for consumers. The campaign will culminate with the launch of a global YouTube series that captures each of Geoffrey’s visits from the child ambassador’s perspectives. In the series, Geoffrey will be shown with the ambassadors in their city as they share kid-friendly fun facts about their communities, and experience at the Toys”R”Us store event.

About Toys”R”Us Asia

For nearly 40 years, Toys”R”Us has been the trusted partner to families as the leading destination for the best toys, games, sports equipment and learning supplies for kids and toddlers, along with everything new parents need to care for and support their babies.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company operates over 470 stores with more than 10,000 team members across Asia, including Brunei, mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand – and licenses more than 85 stores in the Philippines and Macau. Toys”R”Us and Babies”R”Us offer a carefully selected range of quality local and international brands, innovative and exclusive products, engaging loyalty programs and an interactive in-store experience that fuel a child’s imagination and inspire learning at every stage of a child’s development.