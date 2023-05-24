Georgia Maq Features on New Rin McArdle Song ‘Something Blue’

Melbourne singer-songwriter Rin McArdle has shared ‘Something Blue’, the second preview of her forthcoming debut, self-titled album ahead of its arrival in July. The new song features vocals by Georgia Maq of Camp Cope.

‘Something Blue’ arrives alongside a Louis Oliver Roach-directed video that takes its inspiration from Norwegian black metal greats Immortal’s ‘Blashyrkh (Mighty Ravendark)’, starring McArdle in corpse paint. Check that out below.

Rin McArdle – ‘Something Blue’ (feat Georgia Maq)

[embedded content]

“It’s a really personal song so I wanted to get someone close to me to sing on it in a kind of conversational way,” McArdle said of Maq’s contribution to the new track. “I thought Georgia would be perfect, our voices are quite different, there’s a contrast to them that I really like.”

Maq added: “Rin McArdle is such a thoughtful and smart songwriter, this song is so devastating and Rin delivers it in such a heartfelt and true way. I got so emotional when I first heard it. When she asked me to sing on it with her, I was so excited and honoured.

“Rin and I have shared stages for several years, from her being my ‘DJ’ during my solo performances to playing guitar and singing with Camp Cope, Rin makes every situation better just by being in it and I’m so lucky to call her my friend.”

McArdle’s self-titled debut album will arrive independently Friday, 28th July. The singer-songwriter released the first single from the album, ‘Splinters’, in February. The album was recorded with Sam Johnson, and McArdle wrote, produced and played every instrument. Pre-orders are available via Bandcamp here.

