“Georgina Wilson’s son Archie celebrates his third birthday”
December 26, 2019
After welcoming their second baby boy earlier this year, model-host Georgina Wilson and husband Arthur Burnand celebrate the third birthday of their eldest son Archie last December 22 with a Cars-themed party. Also present at the celebration was some of Georgina’s closest friends including cousin Isabelle Daza.