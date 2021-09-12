Gerald Anderson, 3 PCG officers promoted

FOUR members of the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary (PCGA) K9 Special Support Squadron, including actor Gerald Anderson, have been promoted.

In a simple ceremony, outgoing PCG Commandant Admiral George Ursabia Jr. led the oath-taking and donning of the new ranks. Anderson and Juanito Chua Jr. were promoted to auxiliary commander. The others were Auxiliary Lieutenant Commander Jennifer Aniscal and Auxiliary Lieutenant Junior Grade Jumar Aniscal.

The four were promoted in recognition of their significant contributions and full support to the PCG through the conduct of humanitarian missions and disaster response operations amid the pandemic.

President Rodrigo Duterte last week appointed Vice Admiral Leopoldo Laroya as PCG head to replace Ursabia.

Laroya, who was born in Quezon City, began his military career in 1983 when he entered the Philippine Military Academy (PMA).

He graduated as a member of the “Maringal” Class of 1988.