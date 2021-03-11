“Gerald Anderson after 14 years in showbiz: ‘Hindi lang yan pagalingan umarte’”

‘Init Sa Magdamag’ actor Gerald Anderson talks about his plans after turning 32 this month.

After turning 32 last March 7, Gerald Anderson said he plans to push himself to work even harder to reach his goals, especially since he is already preparing for his upcoming new soap Init Sa Magdamag along with Yam Concepcion and JM De Guzman.

“Ever since naman mataas na yung standards ko sa sarili ko. No one will ever push me more than I push myself. Kumbaga lalo na pagdating sa trabaho ko. Sabi ko nga may bagong show na ipapalabas and dahil sa bagong protocols sa taping mas mahirap na yung taping namin ngayon dahil wala ng uwian. We’re there for almost one month, three weeks. So I always have to give my best no matter what I do. And ganun din sa personal life ko. I’m just improving,” he shared at the recent Rogin-E #StaminaForMen PR launch event.

After finally confirming his long-rumored relationship with Julia Barretto a few days before his birthday, the new Rogin-E ambassador said he is also working hard to prepare for his future family. “Siguro timing ng buhay natin eh. Alam na rin natin yun na parang pag mas malapit na ako dun eh. And kumbaga gusto ko rin makakita ng malilit na ako, alam mo yun? Yung mga aalagaan ko rin. It will also give me yung extra motivation rin to work at pagbutihin ko yung trabaho ko. Ako I think yun rin yung purpose ng buhay nating lahat di ba? Is to bring life also sa mundo na ‘to. And as men, provide for our families. Timing din ng buhay. Sabay sabay nangyari, yung sa edad ko, pandemic,” he explained.

Fourteen years since he first entered showbiz as part of the first batch of Pinoy Big Brother Teen Housemates and Gerald said the secret to his career longevity is really hard work, more than just having talent. “I think stamina rin yung labanan. Hindi lang yan pagalingan umarte or talent mo sa buhay. It takes stamina. Sa tingin ko yun yung nakikita din nila (laughs),” he explained.

Gerald said he was also happy to hear about TV5’s new partnership with ABS-CBN to air Kapamilya shows on their channel. “Hindi ko alam kung mangyayari yun. Sana. Kasi siyempre mas okay yun na mas maraming makanuod dahil sa sitwasyon dun sa ABS-CBN di ba? Yung mas maraming makakanuod sa pinaghirapan namin,” he added.