“Gerald Anderson helps build Emergency Quarantine Facility”

A Soldier’s Heart star Gerald Anderson in cooperation with the Philippine Coast Guard has started construction on building an Emergency Quarantine Facility for frontliners.

With more and more celebrities pitching in to help the country overcome the COVID-19 virus threat, every effort makes a difference in the lives of patients and medical frontliners alike. Along with the Philippine Coast Guard where he has been a Lieutenant Auxiliary Guard since 2016, Gerald Anderson shared on Instagram that he is focusing on helping raise funds and build an emergency quarantine facility to help augment the lack of space in most medical facilities. The 31-year-old actor shared photos of the ongoing construction of the emergency quarantine facility which was started earlier this week.

He wrote, “Hi everyone.. I’m hoping everyone is staying safe.. I’m just trying to do my little part to ease the pain of our frontliners by building an Emergency Quarantine Facility for COVID 19 positive patients and for nurses and doctors that will need to be quarantined after their duties.. If you are willing to help our team by donating it will be highly appreciated :).. Just contact : 09455830788 .. Please stay safe and healthy everyone.. #parasabayan #beatcovid19”