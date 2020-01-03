“Gerald Anderson shows love, appreciation for mom: ‘I go hard every day for her’”

As he ushered in the new year, actor Gerald Anderson turned to social media to express his love and gratitude to his mother, Evangeline Opsima.

Sharing on Instagram a photo of him with his mom, taken during their vacation in Alberta, Canada for the holidays, the 30-year-old star wrote: “She gave me life.. So I dedicate my life to making sure I make up for everything she has done for me. She is not perfect, just like me or anyone walking this planet… But we only have one mama.. So I go hard every day for her.”

In 2019, Gerald’s mother became the center of controversy after breaking her silence on the social media storm involving her son, who was rumored to have cheated on his longtime girlfriend, Bea Alonzo, with his “Between Maybes” co-star Julia Barretto.

However, Gerald, despite getting tangled up in all sorts of controversies for the past year, said he would never get consumed by any of the negativities brought to him by 2019, according to a separate post he shared on Instagram on Wednesday,

“2019! Whew! You kicked my A$$, but you showed me who the real ones are.. So much negativity.. But I will never be consumed by it.. I will always see the best in people,” he said.

“2019 thank you, but I’m leaving you behind.. Well equipped for 2020.. ‘Dear God, if I’m wrong, correct me. If i’m lost, guide me. If I start to give up, keep me going.’ Happy New year sa lahat.. Wishing everyone peace and success.. Always be kind,” he added.