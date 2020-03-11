“Gerald Anderson visits the House of Representatives”

‘A Soldier’s Heart’ star Gerald Anderson meets different lawmakers at Congress.

Last March 10, Tuesday, Gerald Anderson paid a visit to the House of Representatives at Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City. For his visit, the A Soldier’s Heart star wore a formal barong and had his attendance recognized during the session. After the session, Gerald got to chat with the Speaker of the House of Representatives Senator Alan Peter Cayetano as well as other lawmakers which included Batangas Congressman Vilma Santos-Recto and Leyte 4th District Representative Lucy Torres-Gomez.

Last December, Gerald was appointed as Philippine Youth ambassador of Goodwill by the Philippine Youth-KASAMA in a gathering that was attended by over 900 Sangguniang Kabataan all over the Philippines. He is also a member of the Philippine Army Reserve Force.