Gerald calls Julia ‘the one’, hopes for Bea’s forgiveness

‘THE ONE’ Gerald Anderson considers her current girlfriend Julia Barretto as ‘the one’ and hopes former partner Bea Alonzo will someday forgive him for what happened. INSTAGRAM PHOTOS/JULIABARRETTO AND BEAALONZO

IN an ABS-CBN Entertainment interview with Boy Abunda – alongside his “Init ng Magdamag” co-stars Yam Concepion and JM De Guzman – Gerald Anderson opened up about his personal life anew – answering questions on his ex-girlfriend Bea Alonzo and current flame, Julia Barretto.

Uploaded Friday night on YouTube, Abunda was seen doing a segue on the topic of Anderson’s past controversies.

“I think kailangan kong pagdaanan yan para makarating ako dito sa state kung san ako ngayon sa sitwasyon ko. Syempre, kung pwedeng hindi dumaan sa ganung klaseng sitwasyon [sana hindi nalang] but that’s life,” the actor answered Abunda, who claimed that Anderson is in a better place now.

(I think I need to go through it so that I can get to the state where I am now. Of course, if it’s possible not to go through that kind of situation [it would be better])

“Hindi ko naman masasabi kung anong mangyayari, or hindi ko na po mababago yung nangyari (I can’t say what will happen or I can’t change what happened). As much as I wish I could, hindi ko na po hawak yun (I am no longer in control). So I can just absorb and learn and just move on with life kasi (because) that’s what life is about – it’s falling down pero (but) getting back up,” Anderson continued.

Abunda then asked if Anderson would reach out to his ex-girlfriend Bea Alonzo and her current boyfriend Dominic Roque.

“More siguro kay (perhaps with) Bea, wag na po siguro tayo mandamay ng ibang tao (let’s not involve others). I really hope na (that) she will find it in her heart to forgive what happened, forgive me. But nagho-hope lang po ako (I am just hoping).”



Finally, Abunda asked whether Anderson would eventually ask for his girlfriend Julia Barretto’s hand in marriage. In previous interviews, the actress expressed her openness to start a family at an early age.

“Alam mo Tito Boy, gusto ko sagutin yan talaga. And siguro, alam niyo po yung isasagot ko diyan. But dahil siguro she’s still very young and ang dami pa niyang mai-o-offer sa industriya natin. And ang dami pa niyang ipapakita sa inyo, sa audience natin. So ayoko maging hadlang.”

(You know Tito Boy, I really want to answer that. And perhaps, you know my answer to that. But because she’s still very young and she still has a lot to offer to our industry. She still has a lot to show to you, to our audience. So, I don’t want to be an obstacle.)

But when Abunda did a follow up and asked Anderson if he would marry Barretto if he had his way, Anderson answered without hesitation, “She’s the one.”