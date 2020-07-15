“Gerard Salonga speaks up about ABS-CBN’s closure: ‘There’s a whole lot of healing that will need to happen’”

ABS-CBN Philharmonic orchestra musical director Gerard Salonga shares a message to those reacting to the network’s franchise denial.

With ABS-CBN being denied a renewal of their franchise last July 10, the network’s 11,000 employees stand to lose their livelihood with the government’s decision. Last July 14, ABS-CBN Philharmonic orchestra musical director Gerard Salonga had some advice for those who have been celebrating if not gloating at the Congress’s decision. His older sister Lea Salonga also shared her sibling’s post on her Instagram account, where she thanked him for his message.

On his Facebook account, Gerard wrote, “Since people like to screenshot anyway without permission, I’ll make this public. Please be kind

We may not all agree on certain issues, and that’s ok. Lahat naman tayo pwedeng magkaroon ng kanya-kanyang pananaw. Maganda naman yun. Miski hindi tayo sumasang-ayon sa isang bagay, pwede pa naman tayo magpakita ng malasakit at pagmamahal sa isa’t isa. May mga kaibigan akong nag PM na nagsabi na subali’t sang-ayon sila sa desisyon ng ating kongreso, nakikiramay sila sa mga kaibigan at kapwa na nawalan ng hanap-buhay. Nagpapasalamat ako sa kanila. When friends or colleagues who agree with the decision gloat about it, or make fun of their friends or colleagues who were casualties of this, then that’s difficult to take. When someone very insensitively tells their grieving friend “eh di maghanap ka ng iba” in the middle of a worsening pandemic, it’s not going to make them feel better. Matagal-tagal pa po iyan bago makahanap ng mapapasukan. Naturally a line needs to be drawn somewhere, resulting in a possible loss of friendship, which is also a reality we all need to accept. I think we can all agree that there’s a whole lot of healing that will need to happen. Naniniwala ako na balang araw, magkakaisa pa rin tayo.”

Lea and Gerard were raised together with their mom Ligaya. More than just being known as Lea’s younger brother, Gerard has also successfully established his own identity in the Philippine music scene after graduating summa cum laude from the prestigious the Berklee College of Music where he received Berklee’s Contemporary Writing and Production Achievement Award.