Gerard Way Shares New Song ‘Here Comes The End’ Featuring Judith Hill

My Chemical Romance‘s Gerard Way has shared a new song titled ‘Here Comes the End’, featuring Judith Hill. The track was released in conjunction with the trailer for season two of Way’s Netflix series The Umbrella Academy, which launches Friday, 31st July.

“I was originally inspired to write this track when series one of Umbrella Academy was being shot, by the time I finished it 2020 was in full swing, the world had taken a profound turn and the song was finished in a surreal new reality,” commented Way in a statement.

The new single sits comfortably with Way’s solo oeuvre; fuzzed-out rock that carries glam and post-punk influences. In a lot of ways, it’s reminiscent of the material on Way’s 2014 solo debut Hesitant Alien.

‘Here Comes the End’ marks Way’s first official solo release so far this year. Back in April, the MCR frontman shared a handful of previously unreleased demo tracks to his SoundCloud page as part of a project called Distraction or Despair. Many of the demos were taken from sessions with Doug McKean, who produced Hesitant Alien.

After disbanding in 2013, My Chemical Romance reunited in late 2019, performing one show in Los Angeles before being forced to postpone their 2020 reunion tour to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic. They were set to tour Australia as part of Download Festival this year, which was similarly cancelled due to COVID-19.

Listen to ‘Here Comes the End’ – and check out the second season trailer of Umbrella Academy – below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]