Germany to withdraw some troops from Iraq–ministry

BERLIN — Germany will withdraw some of its troops deployed as part of the anti-IS coalition in Iraq, the ministry said Tuesday, in the latest fallout over the US drone strike that killed a top Iranian general.
About 30 soldiers stationed in Baghdad and Taji will be moved to Jordan and Kuwait, a defense ministry spokesman told AFP, adding that the withdrawal will “begin shortly”.
