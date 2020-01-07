Germany to withdraw some troops from Iraq–ministry

Trending Now

BERLIN — Germany will withdraw some of its troops deployed as part of the anti-IS coalition in Iraq, the ministry said Tuesday, in the latest fallout over the US drone strike that killed a top Iranian general.

About 30 soldiers stationed in Baghdad and Taji will be moved to Jordan and Kuwait, a defense ministry spokesman told AFP, adding that the withdrawal will “begin shortly”.

