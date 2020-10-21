‘Gesture of sensitivity’: All PH military units told to shelve Christmas parties

MANILA, Philippines—Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief Gen. Gilbert Gapay has ordered all military units to defer Christmas parties this year “as a gesture of sensitivity” to people’s hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, the amount that would have been spent for the holiday celebrations will be added to funds allotted to COVID-19 response of the military units, according to AFP spokesperson Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo in a statement on Wednesday (Oct. 21).

“Defer Christmas parties and similar celebrations as an austerity measure and as a gesture of sensitivity to our countrymen,” Gapay was quoted as saying in the directive. “Fellow Filipinos here and abroad have been suffering,” he said.

“And this is the least we can do to commiserate with the people we have sworn to secure and serve especially in this time of crisis,” Gapay said.

Arevalo said the ban on holiday festivities also conforms with health protocols that discourage mass gatherings, which the AFP strictly observes.

Earlier, the Philippine National Police said it will not hold any parties during the Christmas season.

