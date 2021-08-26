TAIPEI, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — As summer vacation draws to a close for students, the back-to-school season is once again around the corner. Whether you are heading back to class in person or going for yet another semester of remote learning due to the pandemic, now is the best time to get great deals on PC hardware for the new school year. Portable, high-performance laptops with a long battery life are undoubtedly the best hardware for making learning as easy as possible. For those with desktop PCs, GIGABYTE also offers a wide range of displays for productivity and more beyond the classroom. Others could also take this opportunity to upgrade their hardware collection at favorable prices during this time of the year. Check out the following selection of GIGABYTE laptops and monitors:



Get Best Back-To-School Deals on Laptops and Monitors at GIGABYTE Beyond the Classroom Campaign

For students constantly on the go, the award-winning, 15-inch AERO laptops are lightweight and easy to carry. At the same time, they offer eight hours of long-lasting battery life, suitable for taking out for a whole day of classwork. The factory-calibrated 4K OLED panel is made perfect for students with creative pursuits:

Looking to upgrade your current computer monitor to a vibrant gaming display? The AORUS gaming monitors deliver crisp colors and super smooth visuals in various sizes from 43′ to 25′. The built-in tactical game enhancements make games more fun and engaging, ideal for students who are passionate about gaming:

For students seeking a monitor to elevate their everyday computing experience, GIGABYTE M series monitors are your great all-around choice. The KVM function allows you to control multiple devices via one set of keyboard, display and mouse, so you can work smart and play smart:

GIGABYTE is offering great deals on a wide selection of back-to-school gear to prepare students academically and achieve more in life beyond the classroom. For more details, visit https://www.aorus.com/en-us/back-to-school-2021

