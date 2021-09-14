Get More Than More With “Magpie Invest” New Horizons of Global Investment Opportunities Featuring 7 Markets Customised For Hong Kong Retail Investors Photo-2.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 14 September 2021 – Magpie Securities Limited (Magpie

Securities), a leading securities firm wholly owned by the NASDAQ listed MICT

Inc,

today unveiled “Magpie Invest” – a brand new game changing global stock trading

platform, bringing new horizons of global investment opportunities to retail

investors’ fingertips in the Hong Kong market.

Mr Richard Abrahams, CEO of Magpie

Securities (middle), Mr Calvin Lam, CRO & Head of Client Services (left)

and Mr Tommy Li, CTO (right), officiate the launch of Magpie Invest.

Mr Richard Abrahams, CEO of Magpie

Securities speaks at the launch of Magpie Invest.

Customers can now download the Magpie

Invest app on their iOS or Android device from both the Apple Store and Google

Play Store to enjoy a delightful digital stock trading journey, experiencing

the convenient, easy to use, fast and hassle free platform leveraging

innovative and advanced technology.

With Magpie Invest, Hong Kong retail

investors will be empowered to get more than more within a single app – it

brings more of what you want and more of what you need for stock

trading, including allowing retail investors the ability to diversify their

investment portfolio and connecting them to more global markets than ever before.

Celebrating the launch of Magpie Invest, Mr Darren Mercer, Chief Executive Officer of

MICT Inc cum Non-Executive Chairman of Magpie Securities, said, “Magpie’s presence in Hong Kong is a key strategic move to setting

its footprint in the global stock markets, which is essential for its long term

business interests. We are proud to

bring world class brands from world class markets to Hong Kong’s retail

investors. MICT has injected about half a

billion Hong Kong dollars to support Magpie Securities’ business growth, and plans to inject additional capital so as to always offer

competitive levels of margin financing at competitive rates.”

Magpie Invest delivers its “Get More Than

More” brand promise to customers featuring a series of attractive propositions

– More Markets, More Opportunities, More News, More Value, More International

Expertise and More Free Data:

More Markets

Magpie Invest at its

launch will bring seven stock markets available for trading, including:

North America — USA:

NASDAQ, NYSE, and Canada: TMX

The app will connect more and more markets, with Japan, Australia and

Switzerland soon to be added to the trading list.

Clients can trade 18 hours non-stop in a day with Magpie Invest.

More News

Magpie Invest

partners with two major professional news sources MT Newswires and Zhitong

Finance to provide users insightful,

relevant, informative and real-time news feeds (with over 1,000 in

English and over 1,700 in Chinese) around the clock every day, supporting

traders with valuable market knowledge and expertise. The smart app strives to

maintain a noiseless news hub where only the most relevant premium business and

financial news are provided.

In addition, Magpie Securities will set up our own global network of

journalists to bring unique and exclusive content to stock traders, adding a whole new international

flavour to retail stock trading in Hong Kong.

More Value

Magpie Invest promises to offer more value to customers through attractive

welcome incentives and competitive offers in

promotional period:

New customers deposit HK$10,000 and complete 1

transaction will receive 1 share of Twitter (US stock, approximately HK$550)

Free live streaming data in international markets that we traded

Mr Richard Abrahams, CEO of Magpie Securities

commented, “Our core value proposition is to continuously bring more to

Hong Kong retail investors. We are bringing global stock markets to Hong Kong

retail investors within one app, making it easier to trade global markets and

diversify their investment portfolios and currency exposure. We will

continuously strive to bring more to retail investors in Hong Kong by utilizing innovative technologies and developing

on-going partnerships.”

Hong Kong is the number

one Asian financial centre, which has a very large number of well-educated

retail investors who are experienced users of stock trading apps, which makes

it a perfect market to launch Magpie’s new business – Magpie Invest aims to

become Asia’s No.1 global stock trading platform.

The schedule of stated welcome offers from Magpie

Invest are subject to change and according to terms and conditions. For more

details, please access the website http://www.magpiesecurities.com for

details.