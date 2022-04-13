Get Mum Something Special This Mother’s Day With iShopChangi’s Exclusive Discounts & PromotionsiSC_MothersDay2022_Homepage_Desktop_EN.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 13 April 2022 – If you haven’t bought your mum a present for Mother’s Day yet, don’t stress! The iShopChangi

To Every Mum with Love sale has got you covered. Whether your mum is a domestic goddess, your best friend, an incredible working woman or one of the most sophisticated people you know, you’ll be able to find something perfect for her on

iShopChangi.

Let your mum know just how much she means to you this Mother’s Day with a gift from the “To Every Mum with Love” sale on iShopChangi. Till May 8, take advantage of exclusive discounts and promotions on a range of products, including beauty, fashion, alcohol, electronics and more to celebrate the superwomen in your life.



Get An Extra 15% Off Already Great Prices

This Mother’s Day, snap up vouchers for up to 15% off sitewide and up to 75% off selected best-selling products on iShopChangi. With the promo code (EVERYMUM5) , enjoy 5% off with a minimum spend of S$100 and no discount cap; with code (EVERYMUM10) enjoy 10% off S$250, discount capped at S$50 Or, for a big spend, make the most of 15% off a minimum spend of S$600 (discount capped at S$100) using the promo code April 14 onwards (EVERYMUM15) . All products are subject to some exclusions, with T&Cs applying.

Enjoy Discounts on a Range of Products

For this Mother’s Day, iShopChangi has curated a range of products for every kind of mum. Complement her impeccable style with a pair of Marshall Eyewear Bob Black & Turtle Sunglasses for S$104.71, and save yourself 55%. Give the gift of time and practicality with the latest timepieces and wearable tech from the likes of Skagen and FITBIT. The SKAGEN Mesh Ladies’ Watch SKW2149 is wonderful for those looking for something elegant. Originally worth S$186, you’ll save yourself 10% off already GST-absorbed prices at the checkout. Domestic goddess mums might like a Tefal Home Chef Smart Pro Multicooker [With Pot], which you can buy for just S$368, saving 30% from the original price of S$528. Alternatively, for mums who appreciate a touch of luxury, consider gifting a 1927 S COMPACT WALLET from Furla, which is available to you for 30% less than original price at just S$153.74.

Look out for flash sales too, between April 21 to 24, and cart out with selected beauty bestsellers at up to 75% off original prices. Free samples available for those who spend at least S$59!

Special Offers for Travellers and Non-Travellers

Travellers can reap the benefits of all the above discounts when they shop 30 days in advance and up to 12 hours before their flight. Customers can pick up their orders at our Collection Centres within the departure transit lounge of every terminal or have them delivered in Singapore during their stay. Simply enter the code at checkout for 15% off until June 30 (discount capped at S$50) for the one-time redemption per traveller. For those flying during the Good Friday long weekend holiday, use code for 18% off S$500, discount capped at S$100 between April 12 to 20.

Non-travellers can revel in massive discounts on tax and duty-absorbed prices too, and enjoy free home delivery on purchases over S$59 without flying.

Find the Perfect Gift for Your Mum

Buy something special for your mum this year by checking out the To Every Mum with Love sale on iShopChangi. With Changi Pay, you can also enjoy extra perks, plus a S$5 welcome voucher when you sign up.

Shop a massive selection of the most sought-after products that are bound to leave a lasting impression on every type of Mum. Take your gratitude to the next level with iShopChangi today!