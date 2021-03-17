Get Off Your Arse, NSW: We Can Officially Stand & Drink At Pubs Again

After an agonising few months of being relegated to uncomfortable pubs and chairs to sink a beer, the NSW state government has given us the OK to officially stand and drink once again.

Imagine reading that sentence in 2019.

Effective immediately, patrons in bars, pubs and clubs will be able to enjoy a *ahem* vertical beverage – however dancefloors are still prohibited from opening.

This aligns with NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian‘s previously announced plan to ease said restrictions. Three weeks ago, she said that – if the pandemic remains under control within the state – Wednesday, 17th March would mark the date where we could stand inside various venues.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro said, “I’m not sure if it’s the luck of the Irish or the good work of the citizens in NSW, but today we get to stand and have a beer… [bringing] some level of normality off the back of this pandemic.”

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet also apparently teased an update to being able to dance, saying “It doesn’t make much sense that you can dance in a wedding but you can’t dance on St Paddy’s day in a pub … so that’s next.”

As reported by Sydney Morning Herald, there will likely be another announcement ahead of next Wednesday.

In the meantime, let us all relish in an ice-cold vertical frothy this evening…until we get over it and sit down once again.