Get Ready for the Summer’s Hottest Sale With iShopChangiPicture 1.png

SINGAPORE – 1 June 2023 – From 1 June to 31 July 2023, gear up for the shopping event of the year with iShopChangi. With sitewide flash sales, deals from best-selling brands, travel exclusives and more, the ultimate shopping spree experience awaits travellers and non-travellers alike.

Shop Till You Drop with Sitewide Sales

Kicking things off for non-travellers is the much-anticipated 6.6 Flash Sale. Score amazing deals with a variety of sitewide vouchers and enjoy exclusive savings of up to 60% off the best-selling gadgets and electronics. Don’t miss out on the hottest discounts of the season by securing these exclusive discount codes below!

6.6 Flash Sale (For Non-Travellers)

From 1 – 7 June 2023

Code

Description

66GSS12

12% off* no min. spend, capped at S$50

66GSS20

20% off* min. spend S$400, capped at S$150

66TECH

10% off^ min. spend S$700, capped at S$100



*Product exclusions and T&Cs apply.

^Applicable to electronics category only. T&Cs apply.

For those set on embarking on an epic shopping adventure like never before, the Great iShopChangi Sale has more to offer from 1 June to 9 July. Immerse yourself in a world of incredible savings, where a treasure trove of deals awaits at every turn! From the Great Beauty Sale to the Great Electronics Sale and the Great Wines and Spirits Sale, indulge in a diverse range of products that will leave you spoilt for choice.

Want to carve out more savings? Cart out with these codes that can be used sitewide!







Great Beauty & Electronic Sale (For Non-Travellers)

Beauty: From 8 – 16 June 2023

Electronic: From 17 – 25 June 2023

Code

Description

GSS15

15% off* min. spend S$300, capped at S$70

GSS18

18% off* min. spend S$500, capped at S$150

GSSTECH

8% off^ min. spend S$700, capped at S$80

Great Wines & Spirits Sale (For Non-Travellers)

From 26 June – 4 July 2023

Code

Description

GSS15

15% off* min. spend S$300, capped at S$70

GSS18

18% off* min. spend S$500, capped at S$150



*Promo codes are applicable sitewide. Product exclusions and T&Cs apply.

^Applicable to electronics category only. T&Cs apply.

Discover the allure of self-care with coveted beauty products like the [Buy 1 Gift 1] IDS Skincare DermaShield Serum (30ml), available at an enticing price of just S$99 (50% off the regular price of S$198). While doing so, embrace wellness with the Kinohimitsu [1 FOR 1] Bird’s Nest Gift Set, Fruity Camellia Tea. A steal at only S$41.90 (62% off the usual retail price of S$109.80). Pair it with the Pristine Maldives Villa Scented Cotton-Wick Soy Candle, going at S$24.95 (50% off the regular S$49.90 retail price). Surround yourself with must-haves that you can snatch up at a bargain!

For tech enthusiasts, snag the ultimate companion for work, creativity, entertainment, and everything in between with the highly acclaimed Apple iPad (9th Gen) Wi-Fi. With a sweet discount of 5%, snatch it up at S$479 (originally S$503), making it the perfect choice for big thinkers. And don’t forget to unlock more savings with the <GSSTECH> promo code from 17 to 25 June. Slash 8% off electronics when you spend at least S$700, discount capped at S$80.

Fashion aficionados and wines and spirits enthusiasts can also grab great deals on iShopChangi’s Great Sale too! Take home the Citizen Watch Fugu Marine Promaster at just S$401.51 (40% off its usual price of S$669.18). The single malt Scotch whisky, Glenfiddich Whisky, is also up for grabs with an amazing deal. Enjoy the [Bundle] 2x Glenfiddich 18 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky 700ML + 2 Glenfiddich 18 Year Old Miniature 50ml at S$340, 26% off its usual price of S$460.

Embrace the Summer Shopping Fever with the Hottest Sale

Travellers can also get in on the excitement and get their holidays off to a flying start with upsized deals, exclusive bundles and more this travel season! Till the end of July, travellers can shop for the best-selling deals on travel exclusive products to elevate their holiday experience. Check out the codes below and be a part of Summer’s Hottest Sale!







Summer’s Hottest Sale (For Travellers) From 28 April – 31 July 2023 Code Description SUMMER10 10% off* no min. spend, capped at S$50 SUMMER12 12% off* no min. spend, capped at S$80. (Note: Valid from 26 May – 4 June 2023) SUMMER15 15% off* min. spend S$400, capped at S$150

*Product exclusions and T&Cs apply.

Discover the magic of fabulous savings as you embark on a journey filled with self-care and pampering. Unleash your inner glow with beauty essentials like the Lancôme Genifique Serum Duo, now available at just S$420.48 (10% off the usual price of S$467.20). Skincare lovers can also look forward to shaving 33% off renowned beauty products like SK-II Facial Treatment Mask (10 Pieces), which retails at S$142 (Usual price: S$210.90).

And speaking of renowned products, travellers will also find big discounts across a wide selection of electronics and wines and spirits. For those who love to bring the party with them wherever they go, the Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass Portable Wireless Speaker is the perfect upgrade for great sound on the go. With longer playtime and a price tag of only S$63.90 (19% off its usual price of S$78.70), size-defying audio is just one speaker away. Another highlight is the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (128GB), at just S$1,618.33! Going at 4% off the usual price of S$1,681.30, buy the latest releases from Apple and more at prices that will leave you speechless.

Be sure to double down on savings while you’re at it and treat yourself to a wide selection of ever-popular whiskies and more. Expect items like the Nikka From the Barrel to go at S$78, an exciting 8% off its usual price of S$85.

Embark on the Ultimate Shopping Extravaganza

With the Great iShopChangi Sale and Summer’s Hottest Sale, prepare to be captivated by a world of unbeatable savings and cart out a wide selection of products that cater to your every desire.

Both travellers and non-travellers can slash another S$20 off when they spend at least S$79 on their first purchase when they lock in <ISCNEW20> at checkout. But that’s not all! For extra savings, cart out via Changi Pay and enjoy a S$5 welcome voucher for new Changi Pay sign-ups.

Travellers may place their orders between 30 days in advance and up to 12 hours before their flight and conveniently pick up their purchases from the Collection Centres across all terminals at Singapore Changi Airport. Alternatively, spend S$59 and enjoy delivery in Singapore.

Non-travellers can cart out at tax and duty-absorbed prices on iShopChangi and have their items delivered to them for free when they spend at least S$59 and provide a Singapore residential address for delivery. If not, they can pick up selected products from the Jewel Collection Centre. No minimum spend is required.



