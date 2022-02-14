Get ready to live life with AppGallery and the new HUAWEI P50 Pro and P50 Pocket

SINGAPORE, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Together with the recent launch of HUAWEI P50 Pro and P50 Pocket in Singapore, a legend reborn that represents a new chapter of Huawei mobile’s all-scenario experiences, AppGallery also showcases its continuous progress in expanding its app ecosystem.



From food delivery, mobile banking, cashless payment, entertainment, travel and booking to mobile gaming, AppGallery, the app marketplace by Huawei, is ever ready with a diverse and growing variety of local apps that cater to the vast majority of users’ everyday life.

24/7 mobile banking needs

Mobile banking app provides convenience for users to access to a wide range of banking services and manage their finances at their fingertips. Banking apps like DBS digibank, POSB digibank and UOB TMRW are already available through AppGallery.

Tap and pay contactless payment

Most-used e-wallets in Singapore including DBS Paylah!, Fave, GrabPay (via the Grab Superapp), OCBC Pay Anyone, Pace Pay, ShopeePay (via the Shopee app), Singtel Dash and more are ready for download from AppGallery. Besides, contactless payment app for street parking – Parking.sg is also available to serve users.

Food delivery at doorstep

As the pandemic continues and more people working from home, food delivery service has become a necessity. Food delivery apps in AppGallery like airasia Super App and GrabFood (via the Grab Superapp) help to offer a wide selection of restaurants and food types at ease.

Shop everything via apps

E-commerce trend is here to stay, as it provides efficient and convenient shopping experience for users. Besides the “shop for everything” e-commerce apps in AppGallery such as Ezbuy, Lazada and Shopee, users can also restock groceries using FairPrice. For preloved items, Carousell is a useful app for users to dispose or explore hidden gems. For the fashionistas, ASOS, Shein, Uniqlo SG and Zalora are some apps to explore.

Enjoy music, video and movie on-the-go

AppGallery users can now enjoy video content on-the-go with apps such as HUAWEI Video, iQIYI, meWATCH and Viu. For movie lovers, they can now book movie tickets hassle-free from iGV and Popcorn apps.

In the meantime, the local radio, music and podcast app – meLISTEN, which consists of top FM radio stations in Singapore has also joined AppGallery. By downloading meLISTEN from AppGallery, users can now stream its music and radio content from smartphones, smartwatches and tablets for free.

Travel needs under one roof

Travel apps help users to better plan their trips by offering services including ticket, transport, accommodation booking and more in one app. Agoda, airasia Super App, Klook and Traveloka are some of the top-rated travel apps from AppGallery. In addition, ComfortDelGro, Grab Superapp and TADA are some popular ride-hailing apps in the app market also providing a wide variety of car selections to suit different travel needs.

Have fun with mobile games



AppGallery also partners with leading gaming developers to offer users with popular game titles. Well liked games in Singapore are Evony: the King’s Return, Fishdom, Garena Free Fire, Gardenscapes, Lords Mobile, Mobile Legend Bang Bang, Piggy GO – Clash of Coin, Puzzles & Survival, Ragnarok X, Township and many more, for users to immerse in exciting, challenging and enriching games.

Exclusive app giftpacks for AppGallery users



In celebration of the HUAWEI P50 Pro and P50 Pocket launch, AppGallery has partnered with local app brands, to offer exclusive benefits for Singapore users:

HUAWEI app vouchers for HUAWEI P50 Pro and P50 Pocket

– 1-month HUAWEI Video plus VIP and 2 HUAWEI Video Movie Pass

– 3-month HUAWEI Music Premium

– HUAWEI Books book credit

– 3-month HUAWEI Themes redemption voucher

– 1-month HUAWEI Mobile Cloud 2TB storage

ShopeePay 100% coins cashback for first-time in-app purchase (IAP) users

From 14-28 Feb, users can enjoy 100% coins cashback on their first IAP transaction via ShopeePay on AppGallery’s games and apps. The cashback amount is capped at S$13 and will be rewarded in the form of Shopee Coins. Moreover, new ShopeePay users who transact during the campaign period are eligible for the lucky draw chance and stand to win attractive prizes including the latest HUAWEI P50 Pro.

Visit to join: https://shopee.sg/m/shopeepay-huaweiappgallerylaunch

3% cash rebate and $888 spending reward for Aleta Planet's AP-1 UnionPay card users

Aleta Planet is a virtual payment service provider which allows users to pay, remit, and collect payments through the UnionPay network. Users can register for Aleta Planet’s virtual account through the AP-1 app. All Aleta Planet users who bind their virtual account with Huawei Wallet will enjoy 3% cash rebate on their transactions from 21 Feb until 3 April. In addition, the top spender biweekly will walk away with attractive Huawei products including HUAWEI MatePad LTE, while the overall top spender throughout the entire campaign period will win a spending reward of $888 .

Join now: www.aletaplanet.com/ap1/huaweipay

Visit https://consumer.huawei.com/sg/phones/p50-pro/ for more details of HUAWEI P50 Pro and P50 Pocket or visit https://bit.ly/3FO9TIU to learn more about the app offerings on AppGallery.