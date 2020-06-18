“Get to know Kokoy de Santos—and why he might just be your next celebrity crush!”

Rising actor Kokoy de Santos sparked the interest of the masses with his looks and bubbly personality. He was even dubbed as the Noah Centineo of the Philippines. As charming as he is, this hottie proved that he is more than meets the eye.

Kokoy de Santos made noise on social media when snippets from his upcoming BL series, Oh, Mando! started circulating online. Since then, people wanted to learn more about him.

StarStudio.ph was given the opportunity to interview the young actor to get to know him even more.