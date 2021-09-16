Getac Focuses on the Entire Logistics Chain and Launches a Virtual Exhibition to Present Rugged Solutions for Transport and Logistics

TAIPEI, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Getac, leading provider of rugged mobile computing solutions, has announced today the launch of the new “Getac Transport & Logistics Virtual Exhibition”, an online platform to showcase its latest rugged technologies and integrated solutions for transport and logistics.



The new exhibition has been carefully designed to help transport and logistics professionals discover the benefits of Getac’s rugged technologies in key areas across the transport chain. These areas include airport management, railroad management, passenger handling, materials handling, long-haul delivery fleet management, port digitalization and automation, and freight transport.

All visitors to the exhibition will have the opportunity to interact with Getac’s latest products, view digital content, datasheets, and insights; as well as liaise directly with Getac experts.

Through this initiative, Getac wants to support companies in choosing digital solutions that will help them achieve the necessary transformation throughout their IT processes.

In this context, new innovative technologies such as Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, augmented/virtual reality and 5G need the support of powerful software and hardware solutions, in order to successfully optimize processes, reduce costs and remain competitive in the global marketplace.

The Transport and Logistics Virtual Exhibition offers the perfect opportunity to get an up-close look at Getac’s latest products and solutions, key features, functionalities, design and more. In particular, the new fully rugged F110 tablet as well as the fully rugged UX10 tablet, both highly configurable, for transport and logistics professionals working in extremely challenging environments; but also, solutions for handling professionals such as the Getac Device Monitoring System (GDMS), Getac Driving Safety Utility and Getac Keywedge Barcode Reader Utility.

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a key subsidiary of MiTAC-Synnex Business Group with a 2020 annual revenue of US $41.3 billion and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE: 3005). Getac was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to provide defence electronics. Today Getac’s business includes rugged laptops, rugged tablets, software, and mobile video solutions for defence, police, firefighters, utilities, automotive, manufacturing, transport and logistics. For more information, visit: https://www.getac.com/intl/

