Getac further expands its Android ecosystem with launch of OEMConfig app for ZX10 and ZX70 rugged tablets

Getac OEMConfig extends Android Enterprise Recommended ( AER) EMM systems functionality on Getac Android devices in real-time.

TAIPEI, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Getac has today announced the launch of its new OEMConfig app, which lets customers configure and update all their Getac Android devices simultaneously, including the new ZX10 tablet and existing ZX70*, within their existing Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) systems.



OEMConfig is designed for Getac customers that already use Android Enterprise Recommended (AER) EMM systems to manage large numbers of Getac devices. The app works directly in conjunction with these systems, extending their capabilities and giving users the proprietary configurations to deploy a range of settings to all their Getac Android devices from a single, central location. Settings that can be customised via OEMConfig include device display, physical button configurations, touch screen setup and system settings. Devices can also be quickly updated with new security patches using Firmware over-the-air (FOTA) functionality.

Fast, convenient management for the new ZX10 fully rugged Android tablet

OEMConfig is ideally suited to customers using Getac’s brand new ZX10 fully rugged Android tablet. The ZX10 is a versatile 10-inch device aimed at field professionals working across a range of sectors including public safety, utilities, energy, transport & logistics, manufacturing, automotive, and defence.

Combining fully rugged design with powerful functionality and a compact form factor, the ZX10 delivers a smooth and seamless user experience, even in challenging environments and adverse weather conditions. Key features include an 8MP front camera, 16MP rear camera, dedicated GPS, dual LTE SIM card slots, and dual hot-swappable batteries, enabling users to collect/share data, communicate with colleagues and get tasks done efficiently in the field. Options of up to 6GB LPDDR4 Ram and 128GB storage help future proof the device, while MIL-STD-810H/IP66 certification, 6ft drop resistance, and an operating range of -29°C ~ 63°C (-20°F~145°F) give complete peace of mind.

Both the new ZX10 and existing 7-inch ZX70 come with Getac’s leading 3-year Bumper-to-Bumper warranty, including accidental damage as standard. This means that if accidental damage occurs, the device will be fully repaired or replaced within days, helping avoid unplanned disruption to your business*.

“As customers increasingly explore the benefits of Android-based rugged solutions, we are expanding our entire Android ecosystem to help them meet business objectives as effectively as possible,” says Rick Hwang, President of Getac Technology Corporation. “The launch of our new ZX10 Android tablet has given customers greater choice when picking devices that best suit their needs. Now, OEMConfig takes it one step further, offering a fast and convenient way to manage all Getac Android devices via existing EMM systems.”

* Available from the ZX70 G2

* For the detailed terms and conditions, please refer to the warranty check at https://support.getac.com/Portal/Page/810

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a key subsidiary of Getac Holdings Corporation (TWSE:3005), part of the MiTAC-Synnex Business Group with a 2020 annual revenue of US$41.3 billion. Getac was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to provide defence electronics. Today Getac’s business includes rugged laptops, rugged tablets, software, and mobile video solutions for defence, police, firefighters, utilities, automotive, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. For more information, visit: http://www.getac.com. Participate in Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Getac and Getac logo are trademarks of Getac Holdings Corporation or its affiliates. Other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022 Getac Technology Corporation.